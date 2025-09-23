The post Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Seoul Exchange, one of only two government-licensed platforms for unlisted securities in South Korea, has announced an exclusive partnership with Story Protocol to power its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) trading operations. The three-year agreement will see Seoul Exchange adopt Story’s Layer-1 blockchain as the sole infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets. This move positions the Seoul Exchange at the forefront of South Korea’s $450 billion cryptocurrency market, the second-largest globally by trading volume, by creating a fully compliant marketplace for cultural assets that have traditionally been illiquid. Focus on Tokenized Intellectual Property The collaboration will focus on leveraging intellectual property (IP) for the blockchain, facilitating investment in Korean cultural exports, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, patents, and gaming IP. Major assets already tokenized through Story include content linked to BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, and the global phenomenon Baby Shark. Through this initiative, Seoul Exchange and Story aim to create Korea’s first dedicated exchange for tokenized IP, offering both retail and institutional investors a regulated platform to access cultural assets. By leveraging Story’s programmable architecture and native token ($IP), creators and production companies will be able to retain greater ownership of their works. At the same time, fans and investors gain the opportunity to participate directly in their growth. Advertisement &nbsp Reshaping Korea’s Creative Economy Korea’s cultural products dominate global entertainment, yet creators often see limited benefits from their success, with much of the value captured by global platforms and distributors. Tokenization presents a new funding model that reduces reliance on pre-production… The post Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Seoul Exchange, one of only two government-licensed platforms for unlisted securities in South Korea, has announced an exclusive partnership with Story Protocol to power its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) trading operations. The three-year agreement will see Seoul Exchange adopt Story’s Layer-1 blockchain as the sole infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets. This move positions the Seoul Exchange at the forefront of South Korea’s $450 billion cryptocurrency market, the second-largest globally by trading volume, by creating a fully compliant marketplace for cultural assets that have traditionally been illiquid. Focus on Tokenized Intellectual Property The collaboration will focus on leveraging intellectual property (IP) for the blockchain, facilitating investment in Korean cultural exports, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, patents, and gaming IP. Major assets already tokenized through Story include content linked to BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, and the global phenomenon Baby Shark. Through this initiative, Seoul Exchange and Story aim to create Korea’s first dedicated exchange for tokenized IP, offering both retail and institutional investors a regulated platform to access cultural assets. By leveraging Story’s programmable architecture and native token ($IP), creators and production companies will be able to retain greater ownership of their works. At the same time, fans and investors gain the opportunity to participate directly in their growth. Advertisement &nbsp Reshaping Korea’s Creative Economy Korea’s cultural products dominate global entertainment, yet creators often see limited benefits from their success, with much of the value captured by global platforms and distributors. Tokenization presents a new funding model that reduces reliance on pre-production…

Seoul Exchange To Exclusively Use Story Blockchain For Tokenized Real-World Assets

2025/09/23
Seoul Exchange, one of only two government-licensed platforms for unlisted securities in South Korea, has announced an exclusive partnership with Story Protocol to power its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) trading operations. The three-year agreement will see Seoul Exchange adopt Story’s Layer-1 blockchain as the sole infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets.

This move positions the Seoul Exchange at the forefront of South Korea’s $450 billion cryptocurrency market, the second-largest globally by trading volume, by creating a fully compliant marketplace for cultural assets that have traditionally been illiquid.

Focus on Tokenized Intellectual Property

The collaboration will focus on leveraging intellectual property (IP) for the blockchain, facilitating investment in Korean cultural exports, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, patents, and gaming IP. Major assets already tokenized through Story include content linked to BTS, BLACKPINK, Psy, and the global phenomenon Baby Shark.

Through this initiative, Seoul Exchange and Story aim to create Korea’s first dedicated exchange for tokenized IP, offering both retail and institutional investors a regulated platform to access cultural assets. By leveraging Story’s programmable architecture and native token ($IP), creators and production companies will be able to retain greater ownership of their works. At the same time, fans and investors gain the opportunity to participate directly in their growth.

Reshaping Korea’s Creative Economy

Korea’s cultural products dominate global entertainment, yet creators often see limited benefits from their success, with much of the value captured by global platforms and distributors. Tokenization presents a new funding model that reduces reliance on pre-production deals and upfront financing, allowing creators to share long-term upside with their audiences.

Commenting on the collaboration, JD Yang, CEO of Seoul Exchange, stated:

“Through this collaboration, Seoul Exchange has further strengthened the stability and trust in the process of building our STO exchange. We aim to become Korea’s leading STO exchange through a differentiated tokenization model centered on IP and content”.

Seung-yoon “SY” Lee, the Co-founder and CEO of Story Protocol, added that intellectual property was the largest untapped asset class in the world, valued at more than $80 trillion, and that the partnership would ensure Korea’s globally recognized cultural IP was unlocked, fractionalized, and made accessible to investors worldwide.

Institutional Backing and Global Reach

Seoul Exchange operates under Korea’s regulatory sandbox and has attracted backing from major players, including SoftBank Ventures, Hashed, Capstone Partners, and POSCO Technology. By integrating Story’s infrastructure, the platform will provide a compliant and transparent environment for securities token offerings (STOs).

Story Protocol has secured $136 million in funding from leading global firms, including a16z, Polychain, and Samsung Ventures. Its blockchain was launched in early 2025 to make IP programmable, embedding royalties, licensing terms, and usage rights directly into tokenized assets.

Unlocking a $80 Trillion Market

Global intellectual property is estimated to be worth more than $80 trillion, yet most of it remains illiquid and inaccessible. By bringing cultural and creative IP on-chain, Story and Seoul Exchange are establishing new markets that bridge Korea’s booming creative industries with international capital.

If approved by regulators, the platform may also integrate a won-pegged stablecoin to streamline settlements and further align with Korea’s ecosystem.

With this partnership, Seoul Exchange and Story Protocol are laying the groundwork for Korea’s next era of digital asset innovation, anchored in cultural capital, programmable finance, and global accessibility.


