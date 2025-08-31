September 1 Token Unlock Nears — World Liberty Financial to Release 20% of Ethereum-Based Supply

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is set to unlock 20% of its Ethereum-based supply on September 1, a milestone that will mark its transition from governance-only token to fully tradable asset.

The release is expected to generate high volatility as billions of dollars’ worth of tokens enter circulation.

While traders prepare for this event, attention is also flowing to audited projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts describe as one of the most legitimate presales available ahead of the WLFI launch window.

WLFI Unlock Details

The September 1 unlock will release 20 billion WLFI tokens, representing one-fifth of the project’s total 100 billion supply.

Eligible presale buyers — who purchased tokens during the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds — will be able to claim their allocations through a Cyfrin-audited Lockbox contract.

The WLFI presale generated $2.26 billion from more than 85,000 wallets, demonstrating strong speculative interest even before the token became tradable.

Remaining tokens, including allocations to the founding team, partners, and advisors, will remain locked. Future supply releases will be determined by community governance, giving token holders the ability to vote on the vesting schedule and broader project roadmap.

Market and Technical Context

WLFI will launch on Ethereum mainnet, positioning itself to leverage the network’s security and interoperability. Audited smart contracts will enable lending, borrowing, and other DeFi functions at launch.

The project has confirmed that decentralized exchange listings will go live immediately, with centralized exchange partnerships expected to follow.

Futures markets have already begun pricing WLFI ahead of its debut. Contracts currently value the token between $0.40 and $0.42, suggesting a fully diluted valuation of more than $40 billion.

This pricing has fueled speculation, though analysts caution that unlock events often trigger volatility as early buyers take profits.

Investor Considerations

While WLFI’s large presale base signals strong demand, the scale of the unlock means short-term turbulence is likely.

Historically, such events draw both immediate sell pressure and opportunistic buying. WLFI’s phased vesting design aims to soften these swings by keeping 80% of supply under governance lock.

Another consideration is regulatory scrutiny. WLFI’s political associations have drawn headlines, and analysts note that adoption will depend on both community participation and the broader direction of the DeFi market. Still, the presale’s success indicates deep investor appetite for exposure to the token.

