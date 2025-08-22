September Fed Rate Cut Odds Fall Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/22 01:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02182-2.45%

The odds of a September Fed rate cut have sharply dropped, sparking bearish sentiment in the crypto market. This development follows the release of the FOMC minutes yesterday and comes ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

September Fed Rate Cut Odds Drop To 71%

CME Fed Watch data shows that the odds of a 25-bps rate cut in September have dropped to 71.5% from as high as 99% just over a week ago. Meanwhile, the odds of a 25 bps cut had stood at around 85% just a day ago.

Odds of a Fed rate cutSource: CME FedWatch

This drop follows the release of the FOMC minutes yesterday, which showed that the Fed is more concerned about the upside risk of inflation than the downside risk of employment. This indicated that a September Fed rate cut was far from assured, as the FOMC may choose to keep rates unchanged due to the rising inflation as shown in the July PPI data.

Meanwhile, the drop in the rate cut odds comes ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference tomorrow. The Fed Chair might signal what their likely step will be at the September 17 FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, the U.S. jobless claims data, which dropped today, hasn’t been enough to stop the odds of a Fed rate cut from dropping. The weekly jobless claims rose to 235,000, its highest since June, and were above expectations of 226,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOMC Members Comment On Monetary Policy

Fed officials, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, have both commented on the monetary policy amid the declining odds of a Fed rate cut.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hammack said that she wouldn’t support lowering interest rates if the policy decision were to hold tomorrow. She explained that they have inflation that is too high and has been trending upwards over the past year.

However, it is worth noting that Hammack isn’t a voting member of the FOMC this year. As such, she won’t have a direct say on whether the Fed leaves rates unchanged at the September meeting.

Furthermore, Bostic, who is also not a voting member this year, sounded hawkish, stating that he only sees one Fed rate cut this year as being appropriate. However, he admitted that the labor market trajectory is “potentially troubling” and is worth keeping an eye on.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid also sounded hawkish, highlighting how the inflation risk still outweighs the downside risk in the labor market.

He further remarked that a modestly restrictive policy is still appropriate, indicating that he isn’t in support of a rate cut yet. Unlike Hammack and Bostic, Schmid holds a vote on the Committee and could influence whether rates remain unchanged or not.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01941-0.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0707-11.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,671.6-0.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504-2.23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03846-7.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation