The dollar is drifting higher in quiet conditions. Weekend news about US tariffs being ruled illegal has not had much impact so far. US Treasury yields have been marked a couple of basis points higher, and US equity futures are slightly lower, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

97.50 DXY support appears to be holding

“The focus this week is on US labour market data, with the next important input being tomorrow’s JOLTS job opening data. First up, though, we get an update on the manufacturing sector today. Expectations are for a modest rise in ISM business confidence to 49.0, but still weak. There will be some latent interest in both the prices paid and the employment component, but we doubt this data will be a major determinant of dollar direction this week.”

“The second factor could be seasonal dollar strength. US corporates have a big tax date on 15 September, where dollar payments occasionally cause ripples in US money markets. This was the case in 2019. We note as well that the DXY dollar index has rallied in seven of the last 10 Septembers. In short, it may not be one-way traffic to a lower dollar this September despite the prospect of softer employment figures and the looming Fed rate cut.”

“97.50 DXY support appears to be holding, and more range trading may be the order of the day.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-september-seasonality-in-play-ing-202509020935

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
