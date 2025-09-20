September Token Unlocks Inject Millions Into the Market

Crypto projects are unlocking fresh tokens into the ecosystem.

AltLayer released nearly $3.5 million worth of tokens in a swoop.

More projects plan to release fresh tokens next week.

Crypto projects have been pushing fresh supply into circulation this month. According to Tokenomist, an X account that tracks tokenomics, the market saw a steady flow of unlocks between Sept. 15 and 21. Teams, founders, and early backers pushed millions of dollars’ worth of new tokens into the book.

ALT leads the latest token unlock charge

Tokenomist reported that substantial amounts of ALT, BLAST, AVAIL, VENOM, and PARTI have flooded the cryptocurrency market over the past five days. Although none of the crypto projects released up to 3% of their circulating supply, the relatively low ratio of tokens released accounted for millions of dollars.

For instance, ALT added 2.38% of its circulating supply to the crypto market, which was worth $3.49 million.

Meanwhile, the Blast Layer-2 solution saw 1.9% of the circulating supply of its native token, BLAST, equivalent to $2.31 million, introduced into the decentralized crypto market ecosystem. That is similar to the other digital assets with minimal ratios introduced into the crypto market that are worth substantial amounts.

Token Unlocks Set to Continue Next Week

The calendar doesn’t stop there. Tokenomist flagged another round of unlocks between Sept. 22 and 28. AltLayer is lined up again, with another $3.49 million scheduled for Sept. 25. That would push its cumulative unlocked ratio to 42.32% of supply.

New projects join the flow as well. KARRAT will release 1.79% of supply on Sept. 23. XMW will add 1.32% on the same day. Yield Guild Games (YGG) follows with $1.02 million in tokens, equal to 0.91% of supply.

Why It Matters for Traders

The steady unlock pipeline forces traders to think about both sides of the tape. Supply comes in waves, and someone has to take the other side of the trade.

Ratios look small, but stacked week after week, they build a supply overhang. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule is the clearest signal, the unlock pressure isn’t easing, it’s compounding.

