The post September Token Unlocks Inject Millions Into the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto projects are unlocking fresh tokens into the ecosystem. AltLayer released nearly $3.5 million worth of tokens in a swoop. More projects plan to release fresh tokens next week. Crypto projects have been pushing fresh supply into circulation this month. According to Tokenomist, an X account that tracks tokenomics, the market saw a steady flow of unlocks between Sept. 15 and 21. Teams, founders, and early backers pushed millions of dollars’ worth of new tokens into the book.  ALT leads the latest token unlock charge Tokenomist reported that substantial amounts of ALT, BLAST, AVAIL, VENOM, and PARTI have flooded the cryptocurrency market over the past five days. Although none of the crypto projects released up to 3% of their circulating supply, the relatively low ratio of tokens released accounted for millions of dollars.  For instance, ALT added 2.38% of its circulating supply to the crypto market, which was worth $3.49 million. Related: AltLayer (ALT) Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will ALT Price Hit $1 Soon? Meanwhile, the Blast Layer-2 solution saw 1.9% of the circulating supply of its native token, BLAST, equivalent to $2.31 million, introduced into the decentralized crypto market ecosystem. That is similar to the other digital assets with minimal ratios introduced into the crypto market that are worth substantial amounts. Token Unlocks Set to Continue Next Week The calendar doesn’t stop there. Tokenomist flagged another round of unlocks between Sept. 22 and 28. AltLayer is lined up again, with another $3.49 million scheduled for Sept. 25. That would push its cumulative unlocked ratio to 42.32% of supply.  New projects join the flow as well. KARRAT will release 1.79% of supply on Sept. 23. XMW will add 1.32% on the same day. Yield Guild Games (YGG) follows with $1.02 million in tokens, equal to 0.91% of supply. Why It Matters… The post September Token Unlocks Inject Millions Into the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto projects are unlocking fresh tokens into the ecosystem. AltLayer released nearly $3.5 million worth of tokens in a swoop. More projects plan to release fresh tokens next week. Crypto projects have been pushing fresh supply into circulation this month. According to Tokenomist, an X account that tracks tokenomics, the market saw a steady flow of unlocks between Sept. 15 and 21. Teams, founders, and early backers pushed millions of dollars’ worth of new tokens into the book.  ALT leads the latest token unlock charge Tokenomist reported that substantial amounts of ALT, BLAST, AVAIL, VENOM, and PARTI have flooded the cryptocurrency market over the past five days. Although none of the crypto projects released up to 3% of their circulating supply, the relatively low ratio of tokens released accounted for millions of dollars.  For instance, ALT added 2.38% of its circulating supply to the crypto market, which was worth $3.49 million. Related: AltLayer (ALT) Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will ALT Price Hit $1 Soon? Meanwhile, the Blast Layer-2 solution saw 1.9% of the circulating supply of its native token, BLAST, equivalent to $2.31 million, introduced into the decentralized crypto market ecosystem. That is similar to the other digital assets with minimal ratios introduced into the crypto market that are worth substantial amounts. Token Unlocks Set to Continue Next Week The calendar doesn’t stop there. Tokenomist flagged another round of unlocks between Sept. 22 and 28. AltLayer is lined up again, with another $3.49 million scheduled for Sept. 25. That would push its cumulative unlocked ratio to 42.32% of supply.  New projects join the flow as well. KARRAT will release 1.79% of supply on Sept. 23. XMW will add 1.32% on the same day. Yield Guild Games (YGG) follows with $1.02 million in tokens, equal to 0.91% of supply. Why It Matters…

September Token Unlocks Inject Millions Into the Market

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:03
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09747-12.76%
1
1$0.011659-11.72%
Threshold
T$0.01667-2.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08643-1.89%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0497+0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0134-6.35%
  • Crypto projects are unlocking fresh tokens into the ecosystem.
  • AltLayer released nearly $3.5 million worth of tokens in a swoop.
  • More projects plan to release fresh tokens next week.

Crypto projects have been pushing fresh supply into circulation this month. According to Tokenomist, an X account that tracks tokenomics, the market saw a steady flow of unlocks between Sept. 15 and 21. Teams, founders, and early backers pushed millions of dollars’ worth of new tokens into the book. 

ALT leads the latest token unlock charge

Tokenomist reported that substantial amounts of ALT, BLAST, AVAIL, VENOM, and PARTI have flooded the cryptocurrency market over the past five days. Although none of the crypto projects released up to 3% of their circulating supply, the relatively low ratio of tokens released accounted for millions of dollars. 

For instance, ALT added 2.38% of its circulating supply to the crypto market, which was worth $3.49 million.

Related: AltLayer (ALT) Price Prediction 2024-2030: Will ALT Price Hit $1 Soon?

Meanwhile, the Blast Layer-2 solution saw 1.9% of the circulating supply of its native token, BLAST, equivalent to $2.31 million, introduced into the decentralized crypto market ecosystem. That is similar to the other digital assets with minimal ratios introduced into the crypto market that are worth substantial amounts.

Token Unlocks Set to Continue Next Week

The calendar doesn’t stop there. Tokenomist flagged another round of unlocks between Sept. 22 and 28. AltLayer is lined up again, with another $3.49 million scheduled for Sept. 25. That would push its cumulative unlocked ratio to 42.32% of supply. 

New projects join the flow as well. KARRAT will release 1.79% of supply on Sept. 23. XMW will add 1.32% on the same day. Yield Guild Games (YGG) follows with $1.02 million in tokens, equal to 0.91% of supply.

Why It Matters for Traders

The steady unlock pipeline forces traders to think about both sides of the tape. Supply comes in waves, and someone has to take the other side of the trade. 

Ratios look small, but stacked week after week, they build a supply overhang. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule is the clearest signal, the unlock pressure isn’t easing, it’s compounding.

Related: Token Unlocks This Week: Over $32 Million From BLAST, ALT, VENOM to Hit Market

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/token-unlocks-altlayer-blast-ygg-september/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion