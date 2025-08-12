Sequans Acquires 13 Additional Bitcoin for $1.5 Million, Increasing Total Holdings to 3,171 BTC

Paris-headquartered Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has announced the acquisition of an additional 13 bitcoin for approximately $1.5 million, at an average purchase price of $117,012 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees.

As of August 8, 2025, the company now holds a total of 3,171 bitcoins, with a total net investment in bitcoin amounting to around $370 million, reflecting an average acquisition price of $116,709 per bitcoin. Sequans, a European pioneer in adopting bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset, plans to strategically accumulate bitcoin using net proceeds from equity and debt issuances, as well as cash generated from operations. The company continues to focus on its core business of providing cellular Internet-of-Things semiconductor solutions while leveraging its bitcoin holdings for long-term value creation.