The post Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anonymous leadership creates accountability gaps for 1.5M Shiba Inu holders. Shibarium Bridge hack loses $4 million with no recovery timeline set. Multiple unfinished projects and broken promises damage investor trust. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem faces mounting challenges that could threaten the investments of its 1.5 million token holders. The project’s anonymous leadership structure and recent security failures have raised questions about long-term viability. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and team members continue operating under pseudonyms without revealing their identities. This approach creates accountability issues when problems arise, as investors cannot hold specific individuals responsible for project failures. Recent events have highlighted these governance concerns. Developer Kaal Dhairya publicly stated he does not lead the project following the Shibarium Bridge attack. Kusama has also announced plans to step down as lead visionary, though no timeline exists for selecting replacement leadership. Security breaches compound SHIB holder concerns The Shibarium Bridge suffered a major security breach on September 12, resulting in over $4 million in stolen assets. More than two weeks later, the team has not recovered the funds or provided a reopening timeline for the bridge. Attackers ignored a 50 ETH bounty offer from the team and K9 Finance to return stolen assets. Instead, they continue liquidating the stolen tokens, with recent transactions showing over 2,000 BAD tokens swapped for 3.2 ETH. The ongoing security issues affect Shibarium’s credibility as a platform meant to attract more users to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Without resolution, the hack could deter future adoption and development on the network. SHIB price action has stagnated around $0.00001 during this period of uncertainty. The ecosystem’s other tokens, including BONE and LEASH, have also underperformed compared to broader market movements. Development delays erode confidence Multiple promised projects remain unfinished across the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The Shib Metaverse, NFT marketplace, and privacy-focused… The post Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anonymous leadership creates accountability gaps for 1.5M Shiba Inu holders. Shibarium Bridge hack loses $4 million with no recovery timeline set. Multiple unfinished projects and broken promises damage investor trust. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem faces mounting challenges that could threaten the investments of its 1.5 million token holders. The project’s anonymous leadership structure and recent security failures have raised questions about long-term viability. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and team members continue operating under pseudonyms without revealing their identities. This approach creates accountability issues when problems arise, as investors cannot hold specific individuals responsible for project failures. Recent events have highlighted these governance concerns. Developer Kaal Dhairya publicly stated he does not lead the project following the Shibarium Bridge attack. Kusama has also announced plans to step down as lead visionary, though no timeline exists for selecting replacement leadership. Security breaches compound SHIB holder concerns The Shibarium Bridge suffered a major security breach on September 12, resulting in over $4 million in stolen assets. More than two weeks later, the team has not recovered the funds or provided a reopening timeline for the bridge. Attackers ignored a 50 ETH bounty offer from the team and K9 Finance to return stolen assets. Instead, they continue liquidating the stolen tokens, with recent transactions showing over 2,000 BAD tokens swapped for 3.2 ETH. The ongoing security issues affect Shibarium’s credibility as a platform meant to attract more users to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Without resolution, the hack could deter future adoption and development on the network. SHIB price action has stagnated around $0.00001 during this period of uncertainty. The ecosystem’s other tokens, including BONE and LEASH, have also underperformed compared to broader market movements. Development delays erode confidence Multiple promised projects remain unfinished across the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The Shib Metaverse, NFT marketplace, and privacy-focused…

Serious Threats Mount for Shiba Inu’s 1.5M SHIB Holders

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:33
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000477-14,66%
1
1$0,009043-29,45%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001169-1,68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016601-2,47%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06442-2,39%
  • Anonymous leadership creates accountability gaps for 1.5M Shiba Inu holders.
  • Shibarium Bridge hack loses $4 million with no recovery timeline set.
  • Multiple unfinished projects and broken promises damage investor trust.

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem faces mounting challenges that could threaten the investments of its 1.5 million token holders. The project’s anonymous leadership structure and recent security failures have raised questions about long-term viability.

Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama and team members continue operating under pseudonyms without revealing their identities. This approach creates accountability issues when problems arise, as investors cannot hold specific individuals responsible for project failures.

Recent events have highlighted these governance concerns. Developer Kaal Dhairya publicly stated he does not lead the project following the Shibarium Bridge attack. Kusama has also announced plans to step down as lead visionary, though no timeline exists for selecting replacement leadership.

Security breaches compound SHIB holder concerns

The Shibarium Bridge suffered a major security breach on September 12, resulting in over $4 million in stolen assets. More than two weeks later, the team has not recovered the funds or provided a reopening timeline for the bridge.

Attackers ignored a 50 ETH bounty offer from the team and K9 Finance to return stolen assets. Instead, they continue liquidating the stolen tokens, with recent transactions showing over 2,000 BAD tokens swapped for 3.2 ETH.

The ongoing security issues affect Shibarium’s credibility as a platform meant to attract more users to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Without resolution, the hack could deter future adoption and development on the network.

SHIB price action has stagnated around $0.00001 during this period of uncertainty. The ecosystem’s other tokens, including BONE and LEASH, have also underperformed compared to broader market movements.

Development delays erode confidence

Multiple promised projects remain unfinished across the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The Shib Metaverse, NFT marketplace, and privacy-focused Layer-3 blockchain have all missed announced milestones without clear completion dates.

Community engagement has declined as leadership reduces public communication. Kusama recently made his social media account private, limiting access to approved followers only. Marketing lead Lucie has also decreased her activity on social platforms.

The reduced communication creates information gaps that malicious actors could exploit through fear, uncertainty, and doubt campaigns. Without regular updates, holders struggle to assess project progress and make informed decisions about their investments.

These combined factors create a challenging environment for SHIB holders seeking long-term value growth and ecosystem development.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/serious-threats-mount-for-shiba-inus-1-5m-shib-holders/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,57617-11,13%
Plasma
XPL$1,3019+550,95%
Ethereum
ETH$3.924,61-2,07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Partager
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261,88-1,85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01697+13,20%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001527-4,32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Partager
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0,004823-8,56%
READY
READY$0,018-4,76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016615-2,57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance