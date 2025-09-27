The two-week approval forecast follows analyst predictions that additional crypto ETF approvals could be a key catalyst for a broader altcoin season. Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive US approval by mid-October, ETF analyst Nate Geraci said, following fresh regulatory filings.“Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks,” Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in an X post on Friday.Geraci noted that asset managers Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investments, CoinShares, Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, and Canary Capital all filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile, and the securities they intend to offer.Read more The two-week approval forecast follows analyst predictions that additional crypto ETF approvals could be a key catalyst for a broader altcoin season. Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive US approval by mid-October, ETF analyst Nate Geraci said, following fresh regulatory filings.“Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks,” Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in an X post on Friday.Geraci noted that asset managers Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investments, CoinShares, Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, and Canary Capital all filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile, and the securities they intend to offer.Read more

Several Solana staking ETFs may win US approval within two weeks: Analyst

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 13:35
MAY
MAY$0.03869+2.32%
WINK
WIN$0.00004939+1.35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003741+2.24%
1
1$0.007955-7.55%
Solana
SOL$200.62+2.42%

The two-week approval forecast follows analyst predictions that additional crypto ETF approvals could be a key catalyst for a broader altcoin season.

Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive US approval by mid-October, ETF analyst Nate Geraci said, following fresh regulatory filings.

“Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks,” Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in an X post on Friday.

Geraci noted that asset managers Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investments, CoinShares, Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, and Canary Capital all filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile, and the securities they intend to offer.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025