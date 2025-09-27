Several Solana staking ETFs may win US approval within two weeks: Analyst

The two-week approval forecast follows analyst predictions that additional crypto ETF approvals could be a key catalyst for a broader altcoin season.

Several applications for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with staking could receive US approval by mid-October, ETF analyst Nate Geraci said, following fresh regulatory filings.

“Guessing these are approved [within the] next two weeks,” Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in an X post on Friday.

Geraci noted that asset managers Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investments, CoinShares, Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, VanEck, and Canary Capital all filed amended S-1 documents for spot Solana (SOL) ETFs to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday. The S-1 document is a comprehensive disclosure outlining the company’s financials, risk profile, and the securities they intend to offer.

