SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/16 03:49
Songbird
SGB$0,0053345-%0,89
RealLink
REAL$0,06318-%1,37
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
LayerNet
NET$0,00009601-%0,24
Nowchain
NOW$0,00598+%2,92

TLDR:

  • SGB and Matrixport integrate banking and custody tech to allow instant, regulated fiat and crypto access for institutions.
  • The partnership brings real-time payments through SGB Net and faster fund deployment for global institutional clients.
  • Institutional users can now manage both cash and crypto in one platform with compliance and security controls in place.
  • Cactus Custody infrastructure enables clients to standardize fund flows and reduce settlement times across multiple jurisdictions.

Institutional finance is moving faster. Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) and Matrixport’s Cactus Custody have joined forces to push it forward. The two firms are blending traditional banking with crypto custody to give institutions always-on access to their money. 

The new setup is designed for faster transactions, safer operations, and compliance that satisfies regulators. It means clients no longer need to juggle multiple platforms to handle fiat and crypto together.

SGB and Matrixport Partnership Brings 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody

Singapore Gulf Bank shared the news in a post, confirming its collaboration with Matrixport’s Cactus Custody. The move gives institutional clients a way to hold and move fiat funds under a licensed, regulated setup at any time. Combined with Cactus Custody’s platform, users can manage both cash and digital assets in one secure environment.

The bank’s licensed infrastructure is a core part of the solution. It allows regulated settlement of funds while keeping operations compliant with banking rules. With this connection, clients can deploy liquidity more quickly and cut settlement delays.

Cactus Custody plays a central role by bringing its digital asset infrastructure into the mix. It offers compliance controls and technology to keep transactions secure and auditable. The integration also expands the reach of SGB Net, the bank’s real-time payment network.

Institutional players benefit by having standardized fund flows and faster execution. This helps them move capital across borders without waiting for traditional banking windows. It also reduces friction for companies working with multiple jurisdictions.

Building a Single Platform for Institutions

SGB’s Chief Development Officer Jireh Chua said the bank is expanding its open-API infrastructure to serve global institutional clients. This means firms can connect directly and automate fiat fund movements securely and instantly.

Cactus Custody General Manager Wendy Jiang said the partnership strengthens custody channels for institutions and improves operational efficiency. The combined service lets clients coordinate between fiat and digital assets with more confidence.

This is part of a broader initiative to develop future-ready infrastructure for the finance sector. By keeping compliance and security at the core, both firms aim to provide institutions with a trusted framework for operation.

The partnership also positions SGB to attract more institutional users looking for regulated fiat rails connected with crypto solutions. The availability of 24/7 custody could appeal to funds and trading desks seeking continuous access to capital.

The post SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,5585-%1,68
Solayer
LAYER$0,5209-%5,94
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0861+%2,74
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Partager
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1,1335-%3,49
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,11248+%462,40
FORM
FORM$2,1595-%5,01
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Partager
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0012683-%18,37
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01357-%6,99
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01854-%9,95
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery