Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:40
Shaboozey earns his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “Good News” climbs to the summit after 31 weeks, replacing Thomas Rhett at the top. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shaboozey made history with his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which also made him one of music’s biggest new stars. The crossover blockbuster, which blended pop, country, and hip-hop, became one of the biggest smashes of all time in America, leading the Hot 100 for 19 weeks and dominating the country tallies like few tracks before it ever had.

Ever since dropping “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey has been chasing another true hit. None of his singles that followed have matched the same heights — even if they became chart wins in their own right. Months after sharing one of his latest songs, “Good News,” the tune finally becomes a winner at country radio after a lengthy run.

“Good News” Rises to No. 1

“Good News” improves from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s most competitive rankings, which highlights the most successful tracks at country radio stations throughout the United States.

Shaboozey replaces Thomas Rhett atop the Country Airplay chart. Rhett’s “After All the Bars Are Closed” falls from No. 1 to No. 3, while “Backup Plan” by Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs advances to a new high of No. 2.

A Long Climb to the Summit

“Good News” finally reaches No. 1 on Country Airplay 31 weeks into its life on the list. The track debuted back in February, and after a steady rise, it owns the top spot at last.

Shaboozey Collects a Second Country Leader

Shaboozey scores a second career No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, doubling his total number of leaders. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hit the summit in August 2024, and it spent seven weeks in charge across a 42-week run on the tally.

Four Career Hits So Far

Shaboozey has now racked up four appearances on the Country Airplay chart. Beyond his two chart-toppers, “Highway” peaked at No. 49, while “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll, only climbed as high as No. 54.

Chart Gains for “Good News”

“Good News” isn’t just a winner at country radio. The single also reaches a new peak on the Adult Contemporary chart, moving up to No. 16. It holds steady at its all-time high runner-up position on the all-genre Radio Songs ranking, and it also returns to its best showing on the Adult Pop Airplay list, matching its previous peak at No. 5.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/shaboozey-finally-doubles-his-total-number-of-no-1-hits/

