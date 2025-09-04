Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse SHAI 001 Shoe Releases To Public Today

2025/09/04 20:00
SHAI 001 BUTTER

Converse PR

Today marks a major milestone for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as his first signature sneaker officially hits the market. For the first time ever, the Converse SHAI 001 will be available to the public in limited quantities in the original “BUTTER” colorway. He’s worn this shoe on and off the court since February, but now he’ll get to share it with the world.

The exclusive drop will retail for $130 and will be available via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations.

Thursday is expected to be more than just a standard shoe release, as Gilgeous-Alexander will partake in various events and is even expected to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon to cap of the day.

For starters, in celebration of the launch of the SHAI 001, Converse and Kith are hosting a special event at the Kith Toronto flagship where Gilgeous-Alexander will make an appearance. Select first guests will be granted exclusive access to the second floor of the store, where limited quantities of the SHAI 001 will be available for purchase, along with additional surprise activations. A staple of Kith stores, Kith Treats will be unveiling a a permanent fixture to it’s Toronto location, “The First Drop”, which will include vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, waffle cone pieces and cheesecake bites. The SHAI 001 “BUTTER” will also be available in limited quantities at Kith Manhattan and Kith West Hollywood.

To Converse, the SHAI 001 is a creative statement, a technical achievement, and a new chapter for the brand, built for the athlete who plays with purpose, for the kid who wants to feel seen, and for anyone who believes that performance and self-expression should never be at odds.

As the Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander was intimately involved with the design of the SHAI 001. From designing his signature logo to hand-drawing sketches that ultimately inspired the final design of the SHAI 001, this shoe is authentically his.

Gilgeous-Alexander wanted to ensure that the SHAI 001 provided versatility, which is why it’s designed to be worn on or off the court. The zipper on the SHAI 001 is a bold statement of customization and adaptability, with a locking mechanism that allows for multiple wear options, the zipper can be worn half-zipped, all the way zipped, or flipped down.

“We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone — from the athlete who’s in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court,” Gilgeous-Alexander explained when his signature shoe was first revealed.

The “BUTTER” colorway is the only release at this point, but the expectation is that additional colorways that Gilgeous-Alexander has worn on-court will also be released to the public before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Emerging as a global icon and coming off of an MVP and NBA Championship season, this is yet another significant milestone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he climbs the list of all-time greats on and off the court.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/04/shai-gilgeous-alexanders-converse-shai-001-shoe-releases-to-public-today/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
