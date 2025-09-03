Shanghai Cooperation Organization Enhances Blockchain and Digital Collaboration

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 12:57
DAR Open Network
D$0.03168-1.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+3.40%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.42-0.23%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21328+0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+3.09%
Key Points:
  • Main event, leadership changes, market impact, financial shifts, or expert insights.
  • SCO prioritizes blockchain innovation, data exchange, digital standards.
  • China, Russia support tech security and cross-border cooperation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Heads of State met in Tianjin on September 1, 2025, to announce enhanced cooperation in cloud computing, big data, blockchain, and the digital economy..

Experts anticipate the initiative will foster long-term R&D and align international standards, although immediate financial impacts on the crypto market remain undetected.

SCO Summit 2025: Blockchain and Digital Economy Focus

Leaders from member states, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, prioritized technological security and cooperation. Neither detailed direct funding but reiterated the commitment to technology-led growth. Their speeches, accessible on official government sites, lacked specific mentions of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Technological Partnerships Set to Influence Global Standards

Did you know?
In prior years, SCO summits have highlighted digital cooperation, but this gathering marks one of the first to explicitly prioritize blockchain and the establishment of joint standards. This approach may gradually influence long-term collaborative projects among member states.

The emphasis on technological collaboration within the SCO reflects a broader historical pattern of digital partnerships in international forums. Past SCO meetings have leaned towards long-term research and development partners rather than immediate financial market effects.

Expert reactions remain muted as no clear cryptocurrency asset price movements or substantial market reactions have been observed following the SCO statement. The agreement paves the way for more structured technology alignments, possibly benefiting firms involved in cross-border and permissioned blockchain technologies. The approach is to develop international data frameworks rather than initiating immediate implementation of protocols.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sco-enhances-blockchain-cooperation/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017706+3.09%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02647-0.82%
Raydium
RAY$3.432+0.97%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+4.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186-0.25%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21328+0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01317-12.20%
TIA
TIA$1.612+1.96%
IO
IO$0.539-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day