The post ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions. The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018.  ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations.  The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.”  Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting.  It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions.  As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.” Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000.  This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols.  The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.” The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared… The post ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions. The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018.  ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations.  The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.”  Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting.  It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions.  As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.” Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000.  This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols.  The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.” The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared…

ShapeShift pays $750K fine over more than 17,000 possible sanctions violations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:20
Threshold
T$0.0156+2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08555-0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016258-5.01%
Story
IP$12.051-15.97%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3048+7.97%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014371+4.51%

Erik Voorhees’ defunct crypto exchange ShapeShift has been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine to settle its case with the US Treasury after it processed $12.6 million in potentially sanction-violating crypto transactions.

The order, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) yesterday, stems from 17,183 possible sanctions violations involving the firm’s offering of digital asset transactions to users in Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria between 2016 and 2018. 

ShapeShift usage from Iranian users alone made up 16,839 of these possible sanction violations. 

The exchange had no sanctions compliance program in place to check users for any possible violations, which OFAC claims showed “a minimal degree of caution or care for its sanctions compliance obligations.” 

Read more: EU sanctions to Russia include crypto platforms for the first time

Additionally, OFAC determined that ShapeShift likely knew it was dealing with sanctioned jurisdictions thanks to the IP address data it was collecting. 

It only introduced such a program after OFAC issued it a court subpoena. It then began to screen for individuals from OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List or any sanctioned jurisdictions. 

As such, OFAC determined that “ShapeShift did not voluntarily self-disclose the apparent violations and that the apparent violations constitute a non-egregious case.”

Fine reflects ShapeShift’s lack of operations

The settlement was reduced from a potential base civil monetary penalty of $39.5 million to $750,000

This is because ShapeShift responded to OFAC’s investigations in good faith and implemented the relevant sanctions compliance protocols. 

The fact that ShapeShift was a relatively small firm at the time and is now defunct was also considered. Therefore, OFAC said ShapeShift isn’t likely to be offering crypto transactions any time soon and remains in “a highly constrained financial condition.”

The volume of crypto representing the possible sanctions violations was also minimal compared to its wider operations, and OFAC took into account ShapeShift’s lack of penalties five years before the earliest questionable crypto transactions.  

Read more: Nobitex hackers threaten to ‘destroy’ pro-Iran institutions

Last year, the exchange was ordered to pay a $275,000 fine to settle an illegal securities case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and was issued a cease-and-desist order. 

It found the exchange was using its own crypto assets to trade against its own users, and that it misleadingly branded itself as a simple “vending machine” instead of a sophisticated counterparty.  

ShapeShift shut down its corporate operations in 2021 and converted itself into a decentralized autonomous organization governed by holders of its FOX token. 

ShapeShift’s CEO Erik Voorhees is now pivoting to the AI industry and has launched his own AI platform, which he says will rival Sam Altman’s ChatGPT and Dario Amodei’s Claude.  

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/shapeshift-pays-750k-fine-over-more-than-17000-possible-sanctions-violations/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!