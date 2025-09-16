ShapeShift relaunches Base’s multichain features

ShapeShift, the renowned decentralized and community-managed exchange platform, announces the return of its multichain swap functionalities based on Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution on Ethereum. This relaunch marks a decisive step in the evolution of onchain trading, offering advanced and accessible tools that promise to revolutionize the creator economy.

Base: speed, accessibility, and new possibilities

The integration of Base on ShapeShift brings with it a series of key advantages for users. Base, developed by Coinbase as a layer-2 of Ethereum, stands out for its speed, convenience, and accessibility. Now, ShapeShift users can perform crosschain swaps between Base and BTC via Relay and THORChain, execute limit orders thanks to the CoW protocol, and conduct swaps on the same chain using 0x, Butter, and CowSwap.

This advanced infrastructure allows users to access sophisticated trading features while maintaining the ease of use and security typical of a non-custodial and decentralized platform.

A bridge between culture and finance for creators

The relaunch of Base on ShapeShift represents a true revolution for the creator economy. Now, native tokens of Zora and “songcoins” – digital assets linked to artistic and musical content – can be exchanged directly into BTC or stablecoin with just one click. This means that artists, musicians, and digital communities can finally convert the cultural value of their creations into financial value, without technical obstacles or liquidity barriers.

The possibility of consolidating gains, supporting fan-driven economies, or transferring artistic tokens directly into bitcoin opens new avenues for monetization and growth of creative communities. ShapeShift, with its price aggregation engine, always ensures the best trading conditions, making the process efficient and transparent.

Word to the Experts: A Structural Turning Point

Houston Morgan, Growth Workstream Leader at ShapeShift, emphasizes how Base is quickly becoming the go-to chain for the creator economy:

Even Professor Chris McCarthy, Tokenomics Workstream Leader at ShapeShift, highlights the impact of this development: 

Advanced Features for Users and Creators

With the relaunch of Base, ShapeShift introduces a series of new features that strengthen its position as a leader among multichain DEX aggregators:

  1. Native trading of Zora tokens and creator coin in ETH, BTC, or stablecoin.
  2. Crosschain connectivity from Base to Bitcoin and Arbitrum.
  3. Access to limit orders and optimized routing through major protocols.
  4. All this through a price aggregation engine that always ensures the best trading conditions.

These innovations are designed to serve both everyday users and high-volume traders, offering powerful tools without compromising ease of use.

ShapeShift: a platform serving decentralization

Founded in 2014, ShapeShift has evolved from a simple exchange platform to a fully open-source DAO, governed by its own community and powered by the FOX token. ShapeShift’s mission is clear: to offer users the ability to exchange assets across more than 15 different blockchains, at the best available price, without custody risks, without KYC, and without centralized control.

The platform stands out for its mobile-first approach, privacy protection, and ability to aggregate liquidity from multiple sources. This makes it an ideal choice both for those taking their first steps in the crypto world and for those seeking advanced and high-performance solutions.

An Open Future for the Creator Economy

The relaunch of Base’s multichain functionalities on ShapeShift is not just a technical novelty, but a strong signal for the entire crypto ecosystem. The creator economy now finds a powerful and accessible ally, capable of transforming creativity into tangible value, without compromising on security, privacy, and decentralization.

ShapeShift thus confirms its role as a pioneer in innovation, offering tools that break down the barriers between culture and finance, and opening new possibilities for artists, digital communities, and users worldwide.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/16/shapeshift-relaunches-bases-multichain-features-a-breakthrough-for-the-creator-economy/

