Sharplink Acquires 39,008 Ether as Total Holdings Rise to 837,230 ETH

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/09/02 23:30
Sharplink Gaming has increased its total ether holdings to 837,230, now worth more than $3.6 billion, after purchasing 39,008 ETH in the last week of August.

ETH Holdings for Sharplink Crosses $3 Billion Mark

SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the largest corporate holders of ether, has further expanded its ETH treasury, underscoring its aggressive commitment to the asset.

For the week of Aug. 25–31, the company purchased 39,008 ETH at an average price of $4,531, funded in part by $46.6 million raised through its at-the-market (ATM) facility. These additions pushed Sharplink’s total ether holdings to 837,230 ETH, with a market value exceeding $3.6 billion as of August 31.

“Sharplink continues to execute our treasury strategy with precision, successfully growing our ETH holdings to 837,230. We remain opportunistic in our capital raising initiatives and will continue to closely monitor market conditions to maximize shareholder value,” stated Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Sharplink.

In addition to its growing treasury, Sharplink’s staking rewards climbed to 2,318 ETH, reflecting steady returns since it launched its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy on June 2. The company also reported its ETH concentration ratio, a metric highlighting the weight of ether within its balance sheet, rose to 3.94, nearly doubling since early June.

The update reinforces Sharplink’s position of pairing consistent accumulation with active staking, as the company continues to bet big on ETH as both a strategic reserve and a yield-generating asset.

