The post SharpLink Approves $1.5B Stock Buyback Backed by Ethereum Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
SharpLink’s board approved a stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion in common shares. The firm said buybacks are most value-accretive when its share price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. According to SER data, SharpLink holds 740.8k ETH with a current NAV of 1.06. For context, Bitmine’s NAV stands at 1.17. The plan signals confidence in SharpLink’s balance-sheet-backed value and aims to enhance shareholder returns through disciplined buybacks.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-approves-1-5b-stock-buyback-backed-by-ethereum-holdings/