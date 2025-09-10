SharpLink bets big on Ethereum, funding $1.5B stock buyback plan

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 00:03

SharpLink Gaming has commenced its $1.5B share buyback program meant to drive long-term stockholder value. The initiative includes repurchasing about 1 million shares of SBET.

The company said the initiative came as its stock is currently undervalued in the market. SharpLink also believes that buying its stock at a Net Asset Value (NAV) of less than 1 will be accretive and compound its long-term stockholder value.

SharpLink stakes its entire ETH holdings to earn revenue

At the time of publication, the online gaming company holds approximately $3.6 billion of ETH with no current outstanding debt. SharpLink also revealed that 100% of the ETH in its balance sheet is staked, which is generating revenue for the company.

SharpLink Gaming’s stock price is currently exchanging hands at around $15.90, a 1.40% rise in the last 24 hours. The company has also seen a 29% decline in its share price in the past month, but it’s up more than 250% in the last 6 months.

The tech company revealed that stock repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders despite the stock trading below its NAV. SharpLink also plans to demonstrate its commitment to stockholders by repurchasing roughly 939,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.98. 

The firm also expects to continue its repurchase program based on market conditions. The initiative will include cash on hand, cash available from operating activities like staking, or alternative forms of financing.

Chalom believes the firm’s zero debt, $3.6 million ETH on its balance sheet, and a strong income-generating ETH treasury give it a strong advantage. He maintained that the market is currently undervaluing its business. 

SharpLink also acknowledged that it has not used its At-the-Market (ATM) facility while trading below NAV. The company said it would use the ATM facility in an accretive manner for its stockholders if market conditions change.

Chalom mentioned in August that the firm’s stock would be dilutive on an ETH per share basis to issue new equity through capital raising efforts if it trades below the NAV of its digital asset holdings. He said the initiative would lead to a repurchase of the company’s common stock.

The official revealed Tuesday that instead of issuing equity while trading below NAV, the firm is more focused on disciplined capital allocation, such as share repurchases to increase stockholder value. He also acknowledged that SharpLink Gaming will continue to focus on the long-term Ethereum opportunity, which is reflected in its buyback strategy.

SharpLink goes all-in on Ethereum

On-chain data shows that SharpLink currently has around 837,230 ETH in its holdings worth over $3.6 billion. The increase came after the firm purchased 39,008 ETH last month at an average price of $4,531 per ETH.

As the company’s ETH holdings consistently earn staking rewards, its total staking rewards hiked to 2,318 ETH as of August 31, 2025. In the week ending August 31, the firm also raised $46.6 million in net proceeds through its ATM facility. 

The firm also plans to occasionally repurchase its shares via open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. SharpLink also said it could halt the program at any time since it is not obligated to buy back any specific amount of shares.

BitMine Immersion Technologies currently leads ETH treasury companies with 2,069,443 ETH in its holdings. The firm’s chair, Tom Lee, said that Wall Street’s move onto the blockchain has created a supercycle for the digital asset.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst