SharpLink Boosts ETH Holdings to 740K with $667M Purchase

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 17:00
Ethereum
ETH$4,189.74

SharpLink Gaming boosts ETH holdings to 740K with $667M purchase, reinforcing its long-term strategy in Ethereum and digital finance.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has acquired 143,593 ETH worth approximately $667 million, pushing its total holdings to 740,760 ETH. Announced on August 19, 2025, the purchase is a continuation of the company strategy to use Ether (ETH) as its basis treasury reserve asset. Furthermore, the mean buying price of approximately 4,648 dollars per ETH shows that SharpLink has a long-term belief in Ethereum. This news was shared on SharpLink official X account.

SharpLink’s ETH Holdings Surge 94% Amid Market Rally

This purchase follows the well financial week of August 17, 2025. In the same period, SharpLink had raised 537 million dollars in the market and a direct offering. Moreover, the company has received 1,388 ETH as staking rewards since the company started its staking program on June 2, 2025. This continual rise has seen its ETH concentration grow to 3.87, which is a 94 percent boost since June. In addition, SharpLink possesses more than $84 million of cash funds, which can be invested in the future.

SharpLink is among the biggest listed firms to adopt ETH as a treasury asset. The initiative positions the company to embrace the future of digital finance by giving investors direct access to Ethereum, the global smart-contract platform and second-largest cryptocurrency. Also, the fact that the company continues to purchase ETH supports its intentions to diversify its financial reserves.

Related Reading: SharpLink Signs $400M Offering, ETH Holdings Set to Top $3B | Live Bitcoin News

The new acquisition adds to the overall holdings of SharpLink in ETH. The current market values of the assets owned by the company are more than 3.4 billion dollars with the new acquisition. More so, the staking reward offers a continuous flow of income, which improves the financial stability of the company. This would make SharpLink take advantage of the Ethereum overgrowth and minimize the dependence on other forms of fiat currencies.

SharpLink Strengthens Position in Crypto with Increased ETH Holdings

The move is perceived by industry experts as an adventurous one in the crypto market. The increase in the concentration of ETH indicates the increased trust in the use of blockchain in the world of public companies. Also, the cash reserves provide SharpLink with the scalability to buy more ETH or other strategic opportunities. However, Ethereum price volatility is also a risk to the company that may affect its treasury value.

In the future, SharpLink does intend to further diversify its ETH holdings. The effectiveness of the company will be subject to the success of Ethereum and the state of the market. Moreover, the cash of 84 million is a cushion to handle possible lows. Being on a path to expand its digital assets, SharpLink wants to become a precedent for other companies, which might be planning the same approach.

This acquisition will help SharpLink consolidate its presence in the crypto world. The company has joined the global trend of decentralized finance by strengthening its ETH reserves. Also, staking rewards and cash in hand provide a good base to achieve future growth. The economy is changing, and SharpLink’s audacious tactic may also serve as the catalyst to other businesses, establishing the future of corporate treasury management.

