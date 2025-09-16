SharpLink Completes 1 Million Share Buyback and Holds $3.86B in ETH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:05
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011325-10.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017412+2.39%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01845-2.43%
Particl
PART$0.2043+0.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-2.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,458.67-0.62%

The post SharpLink Completes 1 Million Share Buyback and Holds $3.86B in ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SharpLink announced the repurchase of 1 million shares of SBET as part of its $1.5 billion buyback program, bringing total shares repurchased to 1,938,450. As of September 14, the company holds 838,152 ETH, valued at about $3.86 billion. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned 3,240 ETH in staking rewards. The firm remains debt-free, increasing its Ethereum holdings while returning value to shareholders through ongoing buybacks.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-completes-1-million-share-buyback-and-holds-3-86b-in-eth/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09296+12.78%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Jonathan Gould will return to the OCC as Comptroller of the Currency to serve a five-year term following his nomination by US President Donald Trump.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/07/11 06:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Ondo Partners with Pantera Capital to Launch $250 Million Investment Program for RWA Tokenization Projects