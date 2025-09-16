The post SharpLink Completes 1 Million Share Buyback and Holds $3.86B in ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SharpLink announced the repurchase of 1 million shares of SBET as part of its $1.5 billion buyback program, bringing total shares repurchased to 1,938,450. As of September 14, the company holds 838,152 ETH, valued at about $3.86 billion. Since June 2, SharpLink has earned 3,240 ETH in staking rewards. The firm remains debt-free, increasing its Ethereum holdings while returning value to shareholders through ongoing buybacks.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-completes-1-million-share-buyback-and-holds-3-86b-in-eth/