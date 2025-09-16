SharpLink Expand $SBET Buyback, Grows $3.86B ETH Reserve

Key Highlights:

SharpLink repurchases 1,000,000 $SBET shares as per their buyback program.

The company currently holds 838,152 ETH and it has earned 3,240 ETH in staking rewards.

ETH concentration rose by 99% since June 2 to 3.97.

SharpLink (Nasdaq: SBET), a publicly traded company that has moved from gaming technology to a crypto-focused model, holding and staking Ethereum as its core treasury asset, is buying back more of its own shares and is increasing its Ethereum holdings. This move will strengthen its position as a rare public company that connects traditional stocks with the blockchain world.

SharpLink announces repurchase of 1,000,000 shares of $SBET

The company announced the repurchase of 1,000,000 shares of its $SBET stock as part of its $1.5 billion buyback plan. This buyback brings total buybacks to 1,938,450 shares. The company noted that buying shares below net asset value increases the Ethereum-per-share ratio, which in-turn benefits the long-term investors.

Ethereum Holdings Reach $3.86 Billion

As of week ending September 14, 2025, SharpLink reported their holdings of 838,152 ETH, which were valued at roughly $3.86 billion. The company had launched its Ethereum staking program on June 2, and ever since, it has produced 3,240 ETH in rewards.

The management also emphasized that these growing rewards showcase Ethereum’s strength not only as a store of value but also as a yield-generating digital asset.

SharpLink’s Ethereum concentration metric, a measure that SharpLink uses to show how much of its total assets are tied to Ethereum (ETH), is now 3.97 which indicates a 99% rise since its establishment on June 2. Without any debts, the company has become a crypto-focused stock, and has its value very closely tied to Ethereum’s performance.

Buybacks as a Lever for ETH Exposure

SharpLink explains that its share buyback program is one of the clearest ways to reward its investors. When the company buys back its own shares at prices that are below its net asset value (NAV), the number of shares in the circulations decreases. Due to this decrease, the shares that are remaining represent a larger claim on SharpLink’s Ethereum holdings.

In simple words, long-term investors automatically get more exposure to Ethereum’s price without having to buy more ETH themselves.

Ethereum’s Broader Market Angle

Ethereum’s role adds more context to SharpLink’s financial choices. As Ethereum strengthens its position in DeFi, staking, and institutional adoption, stocks tied to ETH offer investors a form that provides hybrid exposure. Unlike trusts or ETFs that only hold ETH passively, SharpLink includes staking rewards on its balance sheet, which will also boost its long-term growth.

This shift has also come at a time when the price of the token has dipped by 1.5% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of ETH token stands at $4,443.08 with a dip of 1.68% in the last 24 hours as per CoinMarketCap.

ETH 24 hours chart

This move by SharpLink indicates its confidence in Ethereum. Even though the price of ETH is down, the company has boosted buybacks and holdings, indicating belief in its long-term value.

Zero Debt and Long-Term Alignment

It is important to note that SharpLink’s strategy has a key strength, the company currently holds $3.86 billion in assets and carries zero debt. This situation provides the company a room to operate smoothly across both traditional stock markets and the crypto space, without the borrowing risks that have hurt many other firms that were trying to scale digital assets.

For both retail and institutional investors, this mix, a listed stock that combines strong share buybacks with a rising Ethereum stake, creates a hybrid exposure model that ETFs and trusts have not matched yet. In practice, shareholders gain from what SharpLink’s “yield plus accretion” approach, where staking rewards and buybacks work together to slowly and steadily increase the long-term value of each share.

The Road Ahead

With almost 2 million shares repurchased, SharpLink is boosting its ETH-per-share value, which makes $SBET a potential proxy for Ethereum’s growth while offering benefits of stock markets like liquidity and oversight. As Ethereum gains ground with institutions and DeFi, SharpLink’s zero-debt, ETH-focused strategy sets it apart as a rare public company that has aligned its future with the growth of the blockchain.

Also Read: Ethereum Steadies as SharpLink Adds $15.76M in ETH Holdings