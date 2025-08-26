The post SharpLink Expands Ethereum Holdings with $3.7B Purchase appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SharpLink has purchased 56,533 Ethereum (ETH) at an average price of $4,462 each, raising their total holdings to 797,704 ETH. The portfolio is now valued at around $3.7 billion as of August 26, 2025. This strong move reflects SharpLink’s ongoing strategy to build a significant ETH treasury. The company also has about $200 million in cash ready for more ETH acquisitions, showing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term value and growth potential.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-expands-ethereum-holdings-with-3-7b-purchase/