SharpLink Gaming Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 23:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.09972-2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022126+0.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1342+4.11%
IO
IO$0.653+0.15%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010677-4.55%

SharpLink Gaming said its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1

SharpLink Gaming said its board has authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion. The authorization allows the company to buy back common stock on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Minneapolis-based firm, known for holding one of the largest corporate treasuries of ether, said it views repurchases as most accretive when its share price trades below the net asset value of its Ethereum holdings. The company did not specify a timetable for the buybacks.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/sharplink-gaming-approves-1-5-billion-share-buyback-bb14d326

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,079.98-1.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,751.58-0.41%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7688-1.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01422-2.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager
A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

PANews reported on August 23rd that Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_), a suspected member of the WLFI Wallet team, posted on the X platform denying the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens. Crypto KOL @Luyaoyuan1 expressed his opinion on this incident, saying: "I used to firmly believe that Aave had these 7% and 20% protocol returns and was long AAVE, but in the weeks before the WLFI announcement, I saw the weakness of AAVE/ETH and also saw Aave's lagging growth. Rumor has it that WLFI will not fork and will not give AAVE 7% of the coins. Don't be surprised. There is precedent. SPK defaulted on 10% of the returns and only gave 1% in the end, and it was eventually abandoned. WLFI said that it would fully unlock the public offering, but now it has changed to partial unlocking. AAVE is now a fool's project that has been deceived many times. If there is a default, support AAVE and sue WLFI." There is currently no public channel to verify the specific identity information of Dylan_0x (@0xDylan_). Investors should be cautious in identifying and pay attention to asset protection.
Threshold
T$0.01698+1.19%
Spark
SPK$0.07132-6.24%
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago