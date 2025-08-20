SharpLink Gaming Bolsters Ethereum Holdings With 143,000+ ETH Purchase Last Week

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/20 14:00
Ethereum
ETH$4,223.88-1.19%

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming continues to expand its Ethereum (ETH) reserves. In the latest development, the firm purchased 143,593 ETH over the past week, bringing its total digital asset holdings to over $3 billion.

SharpLink Gaming Increases Ethereum Holdings, Again

According to a statement issued today, Minneapolis-based SharpLink Gaming acquired 143,593 ETH between August 10 and August 17. The firm raised $537 million in net proceeds during the same period to finance the ETH purchase.

Specifically, SharpLink Gaming raised $390 million through a registered direct offering, which closed on August 11. Another $146 million was raised through its at-the-market (ATM) facility over the past week.

The company’s official announcement revealed that the latest cryptocurrency purchase had an average price of $4,648 per ETH – about 8% higher than the asset’s current market price. This acquisition increases SharpLink Gaming’s total holdings to 740,760 ETH.

In addition, the firm’s total staking rewards – ETH earned as rewards for staking on the Ethereum network – have surged to 1,388 since launching its treasury strategy on June 2. Notably, SharpLink Gaming still has nearly $84 million available for further ETH acquisitions.

Despite these sizable reserves, SharpLink Gaming remains behind BitMine Immersion Technologies in total ETH holdings. BitMine recently claimed the top spot for ETH treasury management globally and ranks as the second-largest crypto treasury overall.

As of August 18, BitMine held ETH worth more than $6.6 billion, totaling over 1.5 million coins purchased at an average price of $4,326 per unit. The firm highlighted the GENIUS Act and the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Project Crypto as pivotal developments for the digital assets industry in 2025.

Importance Of Favorable Crypto Regulations

To recall, the GENIUS Act is the first US law regulating stablecoins, requiring them to be fully backed by liquid assets and subject to audits. It also prioritizes stablecoin holders in bankruptcy, ensuring claims on reserves are settled first.

Meanwhile, Project Crypto is an SEC initiative to modernize securities rules for digital assets, offering clearer classifications, custody standards, and safe harbors. It also encourages tokenized markets and single-licensed “super-apps” for crypto services.

Favorable regulations like the GENIUS Act and Project Crypto have established clearer legal frameworks, reducing uncertainty and encouraging institutional participation in the crypto market. This clarity has boosted investor confidence in Ethereum and other digital assets, attracting more capital and supporting broader adoption.

That said, ETH may still experience temporary fluctuations before resuming its uptrend to new all-time highs, as recent data suggests hedge funds are shorting the digital asset. At press time, ETH trades at $4,195, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours.

ethereum
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops