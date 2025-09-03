SharpLink Gaming CEO Warns of Risks for Public Ethereum Treasury Holders

TLDR

  • SharpLink’s Joseph Chalom warns Ethereum treasury firms chasing yield face major risks.
  • Yield-chasing Ethereum treasury firms risk credit, counterparty, and smart contract issues.
  • Chalom fears reckless actions by late Ethereum treasury entrants could hurt the sector.
  • SharpLink Gaming holds $3.6B in Ethereum, second only to BitMine Immersion Technologies.

Joseph Chalom, co-founder of SharpLink Gaming, has warned that companies holding Ethereum for yield could face major risks. With the growth of public Ethereum treasuries, Chalom emphasizes that credit, counterparty, and smart contract risks may hurt these companies if the market declines.

Yield-Chasing Ethereum Treasuries Face Significant Risks

Joseph Chalom, co-founder of SharpLink Gaming, recently raised concerns about the growing trend of companies holding Ethereum (ETH) to generate yield. Speaking in an interview with Bankless, Chalom pointed out that while there are opportunities for double-digit returns on Ethereum, these come with substantial risks.

“There will be people, as in traditional finance, who will want to capture the last 100 basis points of yield and think it is risk-free,” Chalom warned. He highlighted that Ethereum’s yield-generating strategies expose companies to credit risk, counterparty risk, and timing risks. Additionally, he noted that smart contract vulnerabilities could lead to significant losses if not properly mitigated.

While Ethereum’s potential for high returns is attractive, Chalom urged caution, especially for companies trying to catch up with industry leaders by adopting risky strategies. He believes that these “lagging players” might take reckless actions to make up for lost ground, which could harm not only their own positions but also the broader Ethereum treasury market.

Dangers of Overextending in Ethereum Treasuries

Chalom also expressed concern about the impact of imprudent actions in the Ethereum treasury space. According to him, overbuilding or pursuing higher yields without a sound strategy could lead to dangerous consequences during market downturns.

He emphasized that companies must carefully consider how to manage their Ethereum positions to avoid significant losses. If a company overextends itself and the market shifts unfavorably, it could lead to a major financial crisis, affecting not only the company but also the reputation of the entire sector.

“Overbuilding without proper risk management can be disastrous,” said Chalom, adding that the risk of loss could result in a tarnished reputation for the entire sector.

Role of SharpLink Gaming in the Ethereum Treasury Market

SharpLink Gaming, which is the second-largest public holder of Ethereum, currently holds assets worth $3.6 billion. Only BitMine Immersion Technologies holds more Ethereum, with $8.03 billion in assets.

Chalom’s warnings come as Ethereum treasury companies hold a collective 3.6 million ETH, valued at $15.46 billion.

Despite SharpLink’s substantial position, Chalom remains cautious about how these treasuries are being managed. With an increasing number of firms entering the Ethereum treasury space, he believes that proper risk management will be crucial for maintaining the long-term viability of these strategies.

Broader Industry Concerns About the Ethereum Treasury Model

The concerns raised by Chalom are shared by some other industry experts. Josip Rupena, CEO of Milo, compared crypto treasury firms to the collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis.

He warned that many of these firms could be taking on more risk than they realize, potentially leading to a sector-wide collapse if the market experiences a downturn.

However, some experts argue that Ethereum treasuries could help solve a significant issue in traditional finance by offering new investment opportunities that could accelerate adoption. Matt Hougan, CIO at Bitwise, stated that the Ethereum treasury model helps to package Ethereum in a way that traditional investors can understand, which could lead to more institutional capital entering the crypto market.

