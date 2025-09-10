SharpLink Gaming Executes First Share Buyback Under $1.5B Program

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/10 18:00
SharpLink Gaming Executes First Share Buyback Under $1.5B Program

SharpLink Gaming has executed its first share repurchase under a previously announced $1.5 billion buyback program, acquiring approximately 939,000 shares at an average price of $15.98, the company disclosed Tuesday.

The Minneapolis-based firm, which positions itself as one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether, said the repurchases reflect management's belief that the stock is "significantly undervalued" relative to the company's cryptocurrency holdings.

SharpLink currently holds approximately $3.6 billion worth of Ether with nearly all of its holdings staked to generate revenue. The company operates with zero debt, according to its announcement. However, market data shows the stock trading with considerable volatility, with shares moving in a 52-week range between $2.26 and $124.12.

The buyback comes as SharpLink trades below what it describes as its Net Asset Value (NAV) - the per-share value of its Ether holdings. Management indicated it has deliberately avoided using its At-the-Market equity facility while shares trade below this threshold, arguing such issuances would dilute shareholders' exposure to Ether on a per-share basis.

"We believe the market currently undervalues our business, and rather than issue equity while trading below NAV, we are focused on disciplined capital allocation," said co-CEO Joseph Chalom in a statement.

The company plans additional repurchases based on market conditions, funding them through cash reserves, staking revenues, or alternative financing arrangements. SharpLink's board authorized the broader $1.5 billion buyback program earlier this year as part of its capital allocation strategy.

The Nasdaq-listed company has built its business model around holding Ether as a primary treasury asset, similar to how some firms have adopted Bitcoin reserves. SharpLink maintains a public dashboard tracking its Ethereum holdings and related metrics.

The share repurchase program represents SharpLink's attempt to provide market support for its stock while the company believes shares trade at a discount to the underlying cryptocurrency assets. However, the effectiveness of such programs often depends on broader market conditions and investor sentiment toward both the company and the cryptocurrency sector.

Stay ahead of the curve. Join the Blockhead community on Telegram @blockheadco
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011238+55.86%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The market focuses on stablecoins, AI and crypto reserve businesses; the crypto AI project Freysa AI completed a $30 million financing through its affiliated entity Eternis AI, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and Selini Capital.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
PANews2025/06/02 11:31
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483-9.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events, stablecoin company Conduit completed $36 million in Series A financing, led by Dragonfly Capital

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins