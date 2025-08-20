SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/20 01:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.91%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00124-24.52%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.152263-6.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020362-6.25%
Chainlink
LINK$23.87-5.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,113.36-4.01%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), has reported the expansion of its Ethereum reserves for the week ending August 17.

The company disclosed the purchase of 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, lifting its total ETH balance to 740,760. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, SharpLink has rapidly built one of the largest corporate Ethereum treasuries worldwide.

The company has earned 1,388 ETH in staking rewards since the strategy began, showing its commitment to maximizing yield from its holdings.

“SharpLink is aligning itself with Ethereum’s future as a global financial infrastructure, while giving investors direct exposure to its growth,” the company said.

Capital Raise Fuels Aggressive Expansion

SharpLink’s weekly activity was backed by robust fundraising. The company secured $146.5 million through its at-the-market (ATM) facility and closed a $390 million registered direct offering on August 11.

In total, nearly $537 million in net proceeds were raised over the week of August 10–15, reinforcing its liquidity position.

The company notes that over $84 million in cash remains on hand, yet to be deployed for additional ETH acquisitions. This liquidity buffer ensures flexibility for further purchases should market conditions create attractive entry points.

ETH Concentration Metric Shows Treasury Growth

To increase transparency, SharpLink introduced a new performance measure known as ETH Concentration, which tracks the number of ETH held per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding.

For the week ending August 17, this figure rose to 3.87, up nearly 94% since the start of its treasury program in June.

The company explained that ETH Concentration provides investors with a clearer view of yield performance and shareholder exposure to Ethereum.

Unlike traditional treasury stock calculations, this metric excludes factors such as equity award vesting and debt convertibility, offering a more direct link between ETH holdings and investor value.

Strategic Bet on Ethereum’s Future

By making ETH its primary treasury reserve asset, SharpLink joins a growing movement of companies looking beyond Bitcoin and positioning for Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, smart contracts, and next-generation financial infrastructure.

“SharpLink is charting a new course—building scalable, secure, and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models,” the company states. With deep ties in sports media, gaming, and technology, SharpLink continues to leverage its Ethereum strategy as both a financial and technological shift.

As ETH integration deepens across industries, SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation indicates a bold conviction: Ethereum will not just power decentralized finance but reshape the backbone of digital capital markets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules