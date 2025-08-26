SharpLink Gaming Lifts Ethereum Holdings to Nearly 800,000 Coins

SharpLink Gaming increased its Ethereum position to about 797,704 coins after buying roughly 56,533 ETH last week for around $250 million, according to a company update dated Aug

SharpLink Gaming increased its Ethereum position to about 797,704 coins after buying roughly 56,533 ETH last week for around $250 million, according to a company update dated Aug. 24.

The latest purchase, executed at an average price near $4,462 per coin, lifts the company’s total ETH holdings to an estimated market value of $3.7 billion.

SharpLink said it also raised $360.9 million in net proceeds during the week of Aug. 18–22, providing additional liquidity for digital-asset investments as it continues to build exposure to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

