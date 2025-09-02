The post SharpLink Increases Ethereum Holdings to 837,230 ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
SharpLink acquired 39,008 ETH at an average price of about $4,531, boosting its total holdings to 837,230 ETH valued around $3.6 billion. Since June 2, the company has earned 2,318 ETH from staking rewards. As of August 31, 2025, SharpLink still had over $71.6 million in cash reserves waiting to be deployed. This signals SharpLink’s confident and strategic approach to growing its Ethereum portfolio and staking income.
Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/sharplink-increases-ethereum-holdings-to-837230-eth/