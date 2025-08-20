SharpLink Is Buying Ethereum Like There’s No Tomorrow, Holdings Now At 740,760 ETH

2025/08/20
TLDR:

  • SharpLink raised $537M through direct offerings and ATM sales in one week, expanding its Ethereum strategy rapidly.
  • The company bought 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648, bringing its total stash to 740,760 ETH.
  • ETH staking rewards reached 1,388 since June 2, while ETH Concentration surged 94 percent in under three months.
  • SharpLink still holds $84M cash on hand, reserved for future ETH purchases under its active treasury strategy.

SharpLink is ramping up its Ethereum strategy at a pace few expected. The company is rapidly deploying capital into Ether while raising hundreds of millions in new funds. Its latest update shows steady growth in crypto holdings and treasury performance. 

At the same time, its staking rewards are rising as accumulation continues. The aggressive approach positions SharpLink as one of the biggest corporate players in the Ethereum market.

SharpLink Raises $537M and Buys 143,593 ETH

SharpLink Gaming, listed on Nasdaq under ticker $SBET, announced that it raised $537 million between August 10 and August 15. According to the company’s latest blog update, funds came from $146.5 million through an At-the-Market facility and $390 million via a direct offering.

The raised capital was quickly deployed into Ethereum purchases. During the same period, SharpLink acquired 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648. This new purchase pushed its total Ethereum balance from 596,800 ETH to 740,760 ETH.

Data shared by the company showed a clear jump in its ETH holdings compared with previous weeks. On July 27, SharpLink held 438,200 ETH, while by August 10 that figure had grown to 596,800 ETH. Within a single week, it added nearly 144,000 ETH.

SharpLink also highlighted that it still has more than $84 million in cash reserves, which have not yet been deployed into additional ETH. This indicates further acquisitions are planned under its treasury program.

Ethereum Holdings and Staking Rewards Grow

Alongside new purchases, SharpLink confirmed growth in its staking rewards. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, rewards have reached 1,388 ETH. For the week ending August 17 alone, staking contributed an additional 300 ETH.

The company introduced a new metric to measure its treasury growth called ETH Concentration. This is calculated by dividing total ETH holdings by assumed diluted shares outstanding. The metric climbed to 3.87 as of August 17, representing a 94 percent rise since early June.

SharpLink’s updates show a steady increase in average ETH purchase prices. In late July, its buys averaged $3,756, while by August 17 that number had risen to $4,648. The company has continued to scale its exposure despite the higher entry levels.

The latest disclosure confirms that SharpLink is one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum today. A tweet from SharpLink emphasized its long-term approach, stressing the company’s commitment to building its treasury with sustained purchases and staking rewards.

