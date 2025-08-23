SharpLink to buy back $1.5 billion in stock as Ethereum price climbs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:31
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00231264+2.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+6.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022019+3.39%

Ethereum-focused SharpLink’s stock climbed more than 15% to trade above $20 after the company’s board approved a $1.5 billion stock repurchase program.

In its Aug. 22 press statement, SharpLink explained that the authorization allows for buybacks through multiple channels, including open-market purchases and privately negotiated deals.

The company emphasized that the scale of repurchases will depend on factors such as trading conditions, liquidity, and market price.

Meanwhile, the firm stressed that the initiative does not commit it to a fixed number of shares, and the board reserves the right to pause or end the program if circumstances change.

Why does SharpLink want a stock buyback program

SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom said the move is designed to prevent dilution and strengthen the firm’s Ethereum-per-share value.

According to him, issuing additional equity would weaken ETH concentration if the company trades at or below its ETH holdings’ net asset value (NAV). In that scenario, buying back shares is considered the more beneficial path.

He added that every repurchase would lift the amount of ETH backing each share, compounding long-term benefits for investors.

Overall, the firm described its broader mission as accumulating and staking ETH with transparency and institutional discipline. So, by pairing buybacks with its Ethereum treasury strategy, SharpLink said it aims to reinforce shareholder confidence while maintaining its focus on ETH growth per share.

Ethereum rally impacts SharpLink shares

While the buyback plan is significant, SharpLink’s recent surge was largely supported by ETH’s price rally after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish comments about the US economy.

Data from CryptoSlate shows ETH has climbed more than 13% in the last 24 hours, reaching $4,876 as of press time.

This rally was part of a broader market uptrend, which saw Bitcoin and other top digital assets record significant gains, pushing the total crypto market above $4 trillion earlier today.

According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, SharpLink is the second-largest corporate holder of Ethereum. The Joseph Lubin-led firm holds 740,800 ETH, worth $3.59 billion.

SharpLink’s Ethereum Holdings (Source: Strategic ETH Reserve)

The firm is sitting on an unrealized profit of more than $1 billion and earned more than 1300 ETH from staking its entire holdings.

Ethereum Market Data

At the time of press 1:28 pm UTC on Aug. 23, 2025, Ethereum is ranked #2 by market cap and the price is up 11.64% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $569.63 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $79.34 billion. Learn more about Ethereum ›

Crypto Market Summary

At the time of press 1:28 pm UTC on Aug. 23, 2025, the total crypto market is valued at at $3.99 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $257.15 billion. Bitcoin dominance is currently at 57.58%. Learn more about the crypto market ›

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sharplink-stock-soars-15-after-1-5b-buyback-plan-amid-ethereum-market-rally/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.015-1.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.78%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002226+2.67%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01413+6.88%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02847+4.32%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0833+0.77%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum