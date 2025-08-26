Sharps Technology Raises $400M for Solana Treasury as Health Sector Embraces Crypto

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/26 15:16
Solana
SOL$188.37-5.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.15602-4.33%
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE$0.3591-6.21%

TLDR

  • Sharps Technology stock jumped 70-96% after announcing $400 million fundraising for Solana treasury strategy
  • Major crypto investors ParaFi, Pantera, FalconX, CoinFund and Arrington Capital backed the deal
  • Solana Foundation committed to sell $50 million in SOL tokens at 15% discount to 30-day average price
  • Alice Zhang from Jambo joined as Chief Investment Officer to lead the crypto pivot
  • Deal follows trend of health sector companies like Hoth Therapeutics and Atai Life Sciences adding crypto to balance sheets

Sharps Technology announced a major shift into cryptocurrency Monday, revealing a $400 million fundraising plan to build what could become the largest corporate Solana treasury. The medical device maker’s stock surged as much as 96% from $7.40 to an intraday high of $14.53.

Source: Google Finance

The fundraising attracted backing from top crypto investment firms including ParaFi, Pantera, FalconX, CoinFund and Arrington Capital. Shares were priced at $6.50 per unit with attached warrants exercisable at $9.75.

The deal is structured as a private investment in public equity transaction. This financing method allows accredited investors to buy shares of publicly traded companies at a discount to current market prices.

Closing is expected by August 28. The stock pared some gains throughout the day but remained up over 50% from Friday’s close of $7.30.

Leadership Changes Drive Strategy

Sharps appointed Alice Zhang, co-founder of Solana-backed project Jambo, as chief investment officer and board member. James Zhang also joined as a strategic adviser, bringing deep Solana ecosystem experience to the company.

The Solana Foundation agreed to sell $50 million in SOL tokens at a 15% discount to the 30-day time-weighted average price. This commitment provides immediate access to discounted tokens for the new treasury strategy.

Health Sector Crypto Adoption

Sharps joins a growing number of health sector companies pivoting to crypto treasuries. These firms hold digital assets on their balance sheets to give investors indirect exposure to cryptocurrency markets.

Hoth Therapeutics allocated $1 million in Bitcoin in November 2024 as an inflation hedge. The New York biopharma company develops therapies for skin, cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Atai Life Sciences followed in March with a $5 million Bitcoin purchase. The Nasdaq-listed company develops psychedelic-based mental health treatments and cited the cash-intensive nature of drug development.

180 Life Sciences took the most aggressive approach in July, rebranding as ETHZilla and planning a $425 million Ether treasury. The biotech’s stock had fallen 99% before the pivot.

Broader Market Activity

Other companies are pursuing similar Solana-focused strategies. Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are reportedly raising $1 billion for a SOL treasury through acquiring a listed firm.

DeFi Development announced plans to raise $125 million through equity sales to increase SOL holdings. However, their stock dropped 19% on the news, showing mixed market reception.

The digital asset treasury model was pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Strategy in 2020. Strategy now holds over $70 billion worth of Bitcoin, making it the largest corporate holder.

Charles Schwab recently warned that companies investing large amounts in volatile assets unrelated to their core business raises red flags. The Wall Street firm highlighted risks in an educational video about the trend.

The post Sharps Technology Raises $400M for Solana Treasury as Health Sector Embraces Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.9138-0.97%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

The burgeoning world of cryptocurrency offers a vast frontier for investment and innovation, with new coins and tokens continuously entering the market. As the blockchain ecosystem expands, tools like ChatGPT become invaluable for enthusiasts and investors seeking to navigate this complex domain. ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI developed by OpenAI, can be harnessed to conduct thorough [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.012003-1.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-4.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006724-3.12%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/26 15:01
Partager
Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash, a licensed crypto asset service provider under HashKey Group, a leading Asian digital asset financial services group, has announced the completion of its comprehensive transformation and its official launch as HashKey Japan. This move is not only a significant step in the company's long-term development strategy in Japan, but also marks a new phase in its business, evolving from simple trading services to asset management and on-chain institutional solutions. HashKey Japan is committed to becoming the preferred channel for local companies entering the digital asset industry. This upgrade demonstrates HashKey Group's commitment to deepening its presence in the Japanese market. On August 25th, HashKey Japan hosted a closed-door luncheon in Tokyo, inviting several major Japanese companies actively exploring Web3 opportunities. During these discussions, HashKey Japan and attendees discussed how to jointly develop innovative solutions to help companies successfully enter the blockchain industry. This series of interactions demonstrates the company's future ambitions, not only to export its technology and services but also to collaborate with the local market to advance digital finance practices. Since its founding in 2018, HashKey Japan has prioritized security and compliance, strictly adhering to the Payment Services Act, relevant regulatory guidelines, and the industry rules of the Japan Crypto Asset Exchange Association. In June 2021, the company obtained registered crypto asset trading service provider status, laying the foundation for its subsequent transition to serving institutional and professional investors. HashKey Japan CEO Deng Chao stated that the brand upgrade is a significant milestone in the company's development, marking the expansion of its business focus from simple trading to asset management and on-chain services. He emphasized that Japan has always been a priority in the group's strategy, and the company will continue to provide compliant, innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards. From Tokyo Hash to HashKey Japan, HashKey has upgraded not only its name but also its business approach. In the future, in addition to high-net-worth client trading and OTC services, HashKey Japan will gradually expand its asset management business, including funds, ETFs, and structured products, and promote the implementation of on-chain services such as decentralized financial products, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. HashKey Group is Asia's leading one-stop digital asset financial services provider, encompassing trading, asset management, and infrastructure development. The transformation and upgrade of HashKey Japan is a key step in the group's overall strategy. Leveraging its established network in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai, HashKey will combine global experience with local market insights to drive the development of digital finance in Japan. About HashKey Japan HashKey Japan, a subsidiary of HashKey Group, is a strategic subsidiary in Japan. Its business covers three key areas: trading services, including fiat deposits and withdrawals, and spot trading; asset management, encompassing active and passive investment strategies, including funds, ETFs, and structured products; and on-chain solutions, encompassing decentralized finance, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. Leveraging Japan's forward-thinking regulatory environment, HashKey Japan will collaborate with local partners to promote ecosystem development and foster the wider adoption of digital assets within the Japanese financial system.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16659+17.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.05763-2.08%
Movement
MOVE$0.1215-1.93%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 15:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA

Trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC for the third time and currently has a floating loss of $13.68 million