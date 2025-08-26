Sharps Technology Targets Largest Solana Treasury in $400 Million Private Offering

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Tokyo Hash, a licensed crypto asset service provider under HashKey Group, a leading Asian digital asset financial services group, has announced the completion of its comprehensive transformation and its official launch as HashKey Japan. This move is not only a significant step in the company's long-term development strategy in Japan, but also marks a new phase in its business, evolving from simple trading services to asset management and on-chain institutional solutions. HashKey Japan is committed to becoming the preferred channel for local companies entering the digital asset industry. This upgrade demonstrates HashKey Group's commitment to deepening its presence in the Japanese market. On August 25th, HashKey Japan hosted a closed-door luncheon in Tokyo, inviting several major Japanese companies actively exploring Web3 opportunities. During these discussions, HashKey Japan and attendees discussed how to jointly develop innovative solutions to help companies successfully enter the blockchain industry. This series of interactions demonstrates the company's future ambitions, not only to export its technology and services but also to collaborate with the local market to advance digital finance practices. Since its founding in 2018, HashKey Japan has prioritized security and compliance, strictly adhering to the Payment Services Act, relevant regulatory guidelines, and the industry rules of the Japan Crypto Asset Exchange Association. In June 2021, the company obtained registered crypto asset trading service provider status, laying the foundation for its subsequent transition to serving institutional and professional investors. HashKey Japan CEO Deng Chao stated that the brand upgrade is a significant milestone in the company's development, marking the expansion of its business focus from simple trading to asset management and on-chain services. He emphasized that Japan has always been a priority in the group's strategy, and the company will continue to provide compliant, innovative solutions that meet the highest industry standards. From Tokyo Hash to HashKey Japan, HashKey has upgraded not only its name but also its business approach. In the future, in addition to high-net-worth client trading and OTC services, HashKey Japan will gradually expand its asset management business, including funds, ETFs, and structured products, and promote the implementation of on-chain services such as decentralized financial products, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. HashKey Group is Asia's leading one-stop digital asset financial services provider, encompassing trading, asset management, and infrastructure development. The transformation and upgrade of HashKey Japan is a key step in the group's overall strategy. Leveraging its established network in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai, HashKey will combine global experience with local market insights to drive the development of digital finance in Japan. About HashKey Japan HashKey Japan, a subsidiary of HashKey Group, is a strategic subsidiary in Japan. Its business covers three key areas: trading services, including fiat deposits and withdrawals, and spot trading; asset management, encompassing active and passive investment strategies, including funds, ETFs, and structured products; and on-chain solutions, encompassing decentralized finance, stablecoins, and the tokenization of real-world assets. Leveraging Japan's forward-thinking regulatory environment, HashKey Japan will collaborate with local partners to promote ecosystem development and foster the wider adoption of digital assets within the Japanese financial system.