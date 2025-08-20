Shenzhen Longgang District Data Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association reached a cooperation

Par : PANews
2025/08/20 09:54

PANews reported on August 20th that according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, Shenzhen Longgang District Data Co., Ltd., the only mainland strategic partner of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization Association, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the association. The company will participate deeply in the development of the world's first RWA asset registration platform ecosystem, launched in Hong Kong on August 7th. The two parties plan to jointly establish a cross-border data compliance mutual recognition mechanism and create a full-cycle service platform covering asset ownership confirmation, trusted evidence storage, and compliant circulation. Leveraging the "Shenzhen industrial foundation + Hong Kong international hub," the platform will explore a model of "mainland asset digitization, Hong Kong digital financialization, and global circulation compliance" to support domestic and international dual circulation.

