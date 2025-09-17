SHIB Faces Resistance, XLM Waits on Upgrades, But BlockDAG’s 3M+ Daily Mobile Miners Make It the Stronger Bet for 2025

Shiba Inu’s community is buzzing again, but the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target still sits under heavy resistance around $0.0000138, with many traders doubting how quickly it can break higher. Meanwhile, the Stellar (XLM) market growth is gaining attention, yet even with protocol upgrades and expanding payment use cases, XLM continues to lag far below its all-time high. Both coins are showing effort, but can they really shift from gradual progress to explosive adoption?

That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes a different path. Its X1 app has already attracted more than 3 million active miners. Each new user strengthens the network and makes early access harder to replicate. For those looking at the best long term crypto, BDAG is showing the kind of organic growth that competitors can’t match.

BlockDAG’s X1 App Turns 3M Users Into a Global Mining Force

BlockDAG has crossed a milestone few projects can claim: its X1 mobile mining app is now used by over 3 million people worldwide, proving that the appetite for simple, accessible crypto mining is stronger than ever. Each install means another active participant contributing to network strength, turning BDAG into a real movement instead of a presale promise.

The network isn’t waiting for Mainnet to show traction; it’s already decentralized at scale through smartphones. That makes the opportunity rarer by the day, because the more users mining, the harder it gets to secure an early position.
BlockDAG’s

The presale numbers confirm this momentum. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $410 million, sold over 26.2 billion coins, and is now in Batch 30 at $0.03.However, for a limited time only, its price has been reduced to just $0.0013. With a launch price set at $0.05, even late buyers are looking at a projected 38x return. Early adopters from Batch 1 are already sitting on paper gains of 2,900%, fueling more urgency. 

Overall, if mass adoption, proven delivery, and moneymaking potential define the best long term crypto, then BlockDAG checks every box. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Target: Can the Meme Coin Push Higher?

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target has become a hot topic again as the token trades around the $0.000021–$0.000022 range. Recent community updates, including the expansion of Shibarium’s layer-2 ecosystem and growing DeFi integrations, have kept traders optimistic. Analysts suggest that if SHIB can hold current support, a short-term move toward $0.000025 could be possible, while more ambitious calls are looking at $0.00003–$0.00004 as the next big zones.
BlockDAG’s

Looking further ahead, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target for 2025 varies widely, with some models projecting a climb toward $0.00005 if ecosystem adoption continues. The combination of meme culture and ongoing development gives SHIB both hype and utility, making it attractive for speculative traders. 

Stellar (XLM) Market Growth: Can Utility Drive the Next Leg Up?

The Stellar (XLM) market growth has gained attention as the token trades near $0.38, holding steady after weeks of positive momentum. With Protocol 23 set for a mainnet vote and the expansion of Soroban smart contracts, Stellar is positioning itself for broader use in payments and DeFi. Transaction capacity improvements, now reaching up to 5,000 TPS, also give Stellar a competitive edge.
BlockDAG’s

Looking toward 2025, the Stellar (XLM) market growth outlook projects steady upside, with forecasts suggesting a trading range between $0.32–$0.46, and more optimistic models pointing toward $0.50 and beyond if network upgrades deliver. Partnerships with financial institutions and integration into cross-border payment systems continue to be the backbone of Stellar’s story. 

Summing Up

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price target has been a hot topic, with traders watching for a potential breakout as SHIB attempts to push past resistance near $0.00003. On the other side, the Stellar (XLM) market growth continues to look promising, with upgrades like Protocol 23 and Soroban smart contracts preparing the network for higher adoption. Forecasts suggest XLM could move toward the mid-$0.40s if these catalysts play out.

While both SHIB and XLM show potential, BlockDAG is writing a different story. With nearly $410M raised, 26.2B+ coins sold, and 3M+ users already mining through the X1 app, it’s combining adoption and scarcity at scale. For holders seeking the best long term crypto, BDAG’s presale momentum and exchange-ready infrastructure make it a stronger bet than waiting on uncertain breakouts.

BlockDAG’s

