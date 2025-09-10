SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path

The memecoin hype cycle is fading – sector market cap is down 2% this week, and tokens like Shiba Inu are struggling to stay relevant. Even with a short-term bounce, Shiba Inu’s fundamentals still rely on burns and speculation.

Meanwhile, Rollblock is gaining attention for doing what memecoins can’t: delivering genuine utility, transparent revenue, and scalable on-chain gaming. 

After a 580% presale surge and $11.6M raised, Rollblock is emerging as a utility-driven breakout that could outperform even the best meme coins in 2025.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Outperform the Memecoin Market?

Shiba Inu is bouncing, now trading at $0.00001283 – its highest since late August. The 10% jump aligns with a spike in burn rate and rising smart money interest, fuelling talk of a breakout above July’s high of $0.00001585.

Monday’s burn rate rose 1,680%, with 1.24 million Shiba Inu burned in 24 hours. While $15 million is small against SHIB’s $7.2B market cap, the steady supply cut adds long-term strength. Over 410 trillion tokens are now permanently burned, reducing supply to 584.6 trillion.

Smart money is accumulating. These wallets increased holdings by 62% in a month, reaching nearly 10 billion Shiba Inu. Nansen data shows crypto exchange reserves fell to 278 trillion, the lowest since June,  indicating more self-custody and less selling.

Rollblock Attracts 50,000+ Early Investors with Blockchain Revolution

Rollblock is changing online casinos by mixing iGaming with blockchain. It hosts 12,000+ games from top providers, all on-chain via Ethereum. Every result is locked in, blocking scams and building trust with players and investors.

That trust is paying off. The presale raised $11.6M from over 50,000 backers. A 30% bonus now rewards buyers with fewer tokens per dollar, increasing scarcity and long-term value.

RBLK surged 580% to $0.068 in just a few months, and momentum keeps growing. It’s not just the games – investors love the returns too.

Rollblock’s model pushes value back to holders. Up to 30% of revenue goes to buybacks. Then 60% of tokens are burned and 40% sent to stakers. Here are more reasons why RBLK appeals to investors:

  • Rollblock offers sports betting on hundreds of top-notch events
  • RBLK staking offers some of the highest APYs in the cryptocurrency space
  • Early investors gain exposure to a live crypto product, not just a concept
  • Holders of RBLK become part of the platform, not just players

Can Rollblock Outperform Shiba Inu in 2025?

GameFi is booming, and Rollblock is quickly becoming a standout. Backed by strong fundamentals and rising buzz, it’s gaining ground as a top crypto to buy now. Many view RBLK as a genuine challenger to Ethereum and a potential next big crypto for 2025.

Analysts are calling for a 100x move. If momentum continues, $1 may not be far off – especially as investors shift toward top crypto projects with real-world use and sustainable tokenomics. Here’s why RBLK looks better than SHIB on paper:

AspectRollblock (RBLK)Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Price$0.068$0.00001283
Utility12,000+ on-chain games, instant crypto payouts, staking crypto, crypto governanceMeme coin with limited real-world use, burn-based hype cycles
EcosystemFully operational iGaming platform, 50,000+ users, $15M+ wageredShibarium L2, meme community, DeFi tools still in early stages

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/10/shib-loses-meme-momentum-market-attention-turns-to-rollblocks-growth-path/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
