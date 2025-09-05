SHIB Price Prediction Falters As Traders Hint Layer Brett Could Explode More Than 600% This Week

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 21:46
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) burst onto the scene, it felt like the underdog story everyone wanted, cheap, cheerful, and capable of turning a pocket change bet into headline-making gains. 

But fast forward to now, and the hype machine isn’t running quite as hot. Traders are whispering that SHIB’s momentum may finally be running out of steam, with price predictions looking shakier by the week.

At the same time, a new challenger is racing onto the stage: Layer Brett (LBRETT). With talk of a potential 600% surge in just a week, investors are shifting their gaze, wondering if this meme-meets-utility play could outshine SHIB’s once-unstoppable rise.

Is Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) spark starting to fade?

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) momentum has cooled lately. Over the past week, SHIB tumbled more than 5%, slipping from around $0.000013 toward $0.000010, with trading volumes dwindling and token burns down a massive 99%, just 9.43 million burned last week, a signal that hype may be waning. For now, the SHIB price prediction is leaning bearish unless some strong catalyst emerges.

Technical charts don’t make Shiba feel any more compelling. The RSI has been hovering around 39, pointing to weakening buyer demand. With support weakening and liquidations still fresh, analysts fear SHIB may retrace further if momentum fails to recover. This aligns with the short-term SHIB price prediction, which highlights potential downside pressure.

And while some investors are clinging to hope, others are turning elsewhere, particularly toward meme tokens that offer real utility and infrastructure. SHIB may still have its loyal base, but in the current mood of the market, reliability isn’t enough, especially when something flashier and more functional could outperform.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is moving like it’s 2017 all over again

A 600% pump in a single week sounds wild, but if you’ve been in crypto long enough, you know it’s not unheard of. Think back to Dogecoin’s sudden TikTok-fueled moonshot or Solana’s first breakout rally, tokens that went from whispers in Discord chats to dominating Twitter timelines in days. That’s exactly the kind of storm Layer Brett (LBRETT) is brewing.

At just $0.0053 per token, Layer Brett isn’t just a cheap entry; it’s a full-fledged Ethereum Layer 2 with real speed, low fees, and staking rewards that blow most rivals out of the water. We’re talking a staggering 990.46%% APY, made possible by lean Layer 2 costs. It feels less like gambling and more like catching a rocket before liftoff.

With $2.6M+ raised and over 5,500 holders already in, the momentum is undeniable. Add in a $1M giveaway, and it’s clear Layer Brett isn’t just riding hype, it’s rewriting the playbook for meme-driven utility projects.

Why traders are tilting toward Layer Brett

SHIB has earned its place as a meme legend, but traders are always scanning for the next spark. That’s where Layer Brett comes in, a project blending meme culture with cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 tech. Instead of relying on nostalgia or hype alone, it’s carving out a future-proof spot in portfolios.

One reason investors are leaning in? Early-stage positioning. SHIB already has a huge market cap, which makes outsized gains harder to achieve. By contrast, Brett is still in presale mode, giving traders the thrill of being early, something that historically led to massive wins in tokens like Solana and Polygon before they became household names.

Add to that the strong community buzz, smooth staking setup, and a presale that’s moving fast, and it’s easy to see why many are treating Brett as their next big rotation play. It’s not about replacing SHIB, it’s about where the upside feels juicier right now.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

