SHIB Price Prediction for August 24

The end of the week is under sellers’ pressure, according to CoinStats.

CoinStats

SHIB/USD

SHIB chart by

The price of SHIB has declined by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the support of $0.00001273. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $0.00001250 range.

TradingView

Image by

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00001173 and the resistance of $0.00001428.

You Might Also Like

As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001294 at press time.