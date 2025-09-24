The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.  You Might Also Like If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.  You Might Also Like If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area. SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23

SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:49
Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181. 

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-23

