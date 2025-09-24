SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats.

CoinStats

SHIB/USD

SHIB chart by

The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

TradingView

Image by

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

TradingView

Image by

On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.

You Might Also Like

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area.

TradingView

Image by

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.