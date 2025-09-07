SHIB Price Prediction for September 7

The prices of most of the coins keep setting local peaks, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 1.27% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the resistance of $0.00001241. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, there is a chance of a test of the $0.00001250 mark by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273.

As neither side is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of SHIB is far from the main levels, confirming the absence of buyers’ and sellers’ energy. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001239 at press time.