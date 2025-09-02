SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu and Dogwifhat Could Drop 50% As A New Meme Coin Steals The Spotlight

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 21:10
RealLink
REAL$0.05979+5.41%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001231+1.23%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000553-1.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5053-0.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002504-3.39%

Shiba Inu Main2 lbr 6

The crypto world is always speculating on the next big crypto. This time, Dogwifhat and SHIB price prediction is of extreme concern, with an expected 50% crash. Meantime, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has the spotlight, ready to go green.

The new presale coin is gearing up to redefine what a meme coin can actually be. Forget mainstream ones like SHIB and WIF. These popular meme coins lack substance and offer nothing. Layer Brett is fusing viral meme energy with real, tangible Ethereum Layer 2 utility, positioning itself for truly explosive gains.

SHIB and WIF Lack Utility. Layer Brett Has It

Let’s be brutally honest: SHIB and WIF, given the large profits they have delivered, are still just meme coins with nothing behind their back. Sure, SHIB has its own Shibarium, but it’s an afterthought, lacking real utility.

And then there is a Layer 2 solution: $LBRETT. Remember those times you tried to make a simple swap only to see the fee equal the transaction itself? That’s the pain point Layer Brett absolutely annihilates. This next-generation meme coin operates on its own Layer 2 blockchain, ensuring lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, often down to mere pennies. It’s a game-changer. This isn’t just some vague promise; this is engineered performance.

Think about it. While SHIB and WIF might offer meme appeal, they’re often tethered to congested chains. Layer Brett escapes that. It’s purpose-built for performance, scale, and user rewards, promising up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). That’s a serious upgrade.

lbr banner (3)

Capturing Attention After the Latest SHIB Price Prediction

Many are looking beyond the familiar, searching for the best crypto to invest in, especially after recent turbulent periods for tokens like SHIB and WIF. Both WIF and SHIB price predictions are showing a market shake up, with as much as a 50% drop possible.

So, how exactly does Layer Brett change the script? The answer is simple and incredibly compelling: massive staking benefits. Early participants in the presale have secured over 25,000% APY. This isn’t just a nice little bonus; it’s a colossal opportunity, but act fast, because these rates decrease as more people stake their tokens.

Considering the potential and utility of Layer Brett, it certainly has better hands than SHIB or WIF. While SHIB and WIF ride the waves of pure speculation, Layer Brett is building a robust ecosystem.

The Community is Pumping, and a $1 Million Giveaway Awaits

The crypto bull run 2025 narrative is already starting, and a buzzing community is vital. Layer Brett is fostering an incredible community-first project, leveraging meme power with solid Layer 2 fundamentals. This isn’t just about making money; it’s about being part of something bigger, something with genuine purpose in the Web3 space. The project has even announced a $1 million giveaway program to incentivize early participation, fueling that FOMO for a low cap crypto gem.

lbr banner (3)

Worried about SHIB and WIF? Consider $LBRETT

So, while some might fret over the latest WIF or SHIB price prediction, smart money is looking for the next 100x altcoin. Layer Brett offers a staggering 10 billion total supply and is available at an early-entry price of $0.0053 per $LBRETT. The setup is straightforward: connect your wallet, choose ETH, USDT, or BNB, buy $LBRETT, and start staking. It’s a next-generation meme token designed to deliver real blockchain scalability and rewards.

Missing this chance means staying out of a meme revolution, which finally brings the much awaited DeFi capabilities. Act now or be left out.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.347-1.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$110,978.83+2.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

A tax panel in India has called for a sharp increase in consumer levies on high end electric vehicles that may have a bearing on sales for automakers like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD, according to a government document. The steep levies target vehicles priced above $46,000, according to the document, which comes as the government is pushing for Indians to buy domestic products as the US imposed high tariffs strain trade relations between the two countries. The panel’s proposals align with India’s PM The directive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at reforming the country’s tax system. Currently, India taxes all electric cars at 5%. Now, the Indian government has recommended hefty cuts in goods and services tax (GST) that could make everything from shampoos to electronics cheaper. A key panel that has been tasked with coming up with rate suggestions to the country’s GST Council is in support of sweeping cuts to many items in line with the Prime Minister’s overhaul. The document that details the recommendations however shows that the panel has called for raising taxes on electric vehicles. According to the document, the panel has proposed raising GST rate to 18% from the current 5% on electric vehicles that are priced at between 2 million and 4 million rupees which is equivalent to $23,000 to $46,000. For cars that are above $46,000, the panel has also proposed raising the tax to 28% arguing that these vehicles are for the “upper segment” of the society and largely imported and not manufactured locally. According to a government source familiar with discussions and cited by Reuters, the government has decided to do away with the 28% tax rate, leaving the GST Council with two options. The first is to increase the tax on electric vehicles to 18% while the second option is to put them in a newly planned 40% category that was created for certain high-end goods. Foreign automakers will feel the pinch in India The GST Council is expected to review the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 3 to 4. The council is led by the federal finance minister and has members from all Indian states. Meanwhile, in response to the Reuters article, the Nifty Auto index went down as much as 0.05% as local automakers Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3%. Tata Motors dropped 1.2%. While the EV market in India is still small, accounting for 5% of total cars sold in April to July this year, its growth has been rapid. EV sales in the country surged 93% to 15,500 units during that same period. “The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, and while the low rate of 5% is to incentivise faster adoption of electric vehicles, it is also important to signal that higher-priced EVs can be taxed at higher rates,” said the document, detailing the tax panel’s recommendations. With the latest proposal in the pipeline, domestic electric vehicle makers like Mahindra and Tata Motors may be affected, although their offerings above the 2-million-rupee range are limited. However, foreign electric vehicle makers that have luxury offerings will be hit the hardest. For instance, Tesla recently launched its Model Y in India with a base price of $65,000, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and BYD also offer high end electric vehicles. For Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July, it has already received fewer orders than it anticipated. The firm has recorded orders just above 600 since its launch in India. The company plans to deliver 300-500 units from its Shanghai plant in 2025, with the first batch expected this month, targeting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. In July, Tata Motors led Indian EV market commanding about 40% market share while Mahindra followed at 18%. BYD holds 3% while BMW and Mercedes account for a combined 2%. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01588+0.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.232+12.92%
GST
GST$0.00537+0.73%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/02 22:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Toyota Blockchain Develops Autonomous Robotaxi Infrastructure for Avalanche Network