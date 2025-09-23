The post Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Shiba Inu and Pepe is intensifying as the battle for the second-biggest meme coin position narrows. Shiba Inu has long held the spot behind Dogecoin, but its dominance is increasingly under threat. Pepe’s recent market movements have brought it within striking distance of overtaking its rival. Market data now highlights how quickly momentum can shift in the volatile meme coin sector. Shiba Inu Faces Pressure from Pepe’s Growth Since the beginning of 2022, Shiba Inu has been the second-largest meme coin. The most recent statistics, however, reveal that it has lost a significant part of its lead over Pepe. Pepetoshi Nakamoto, the proponent of meme coins, has stated, according to the statistics of CompareMarketCap, that Pepe was just 1.69x behind Shiba Inu in the market cap. The figures showed Pepe trading at $0.000010 with a valuation of $4.51 billion, compared to Shiba Inu’s $0.000012 price and $7.62 billion market cap. Based on these numbers, analysts said Pepe needed a 69% surge to overtake Shiba Inu and become the second-biggest meme coin. Such a move would place Pepe’s price around $0.000018, narrowing the gap in ranking further. Source: X The challenge for Shiba Inu has been its persistent decline in value over the year. Reports indicated that SHIB has lost 42.7% since January, with additional drops of 9.13% over the past month and 10.96% in the past week. This sustained downturn has created room for rivals like Pepe to threaten its position. Pepe’s Position Amid Market Volatility Pepe has also faced steep losses in recent months, though its year-long performance tells a different story. Data showed the frog-themed token has declined 51.2% year-to-date, including a 15.7% drop in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the past week. Despite these setbacks, Pepe has managed to post an 18.13%… The post Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Shiba Inu and Pepe is intensifying as the battle for the second-biggest meme coin position narrows. Shiba Inu has long held the spot behind Dogecoin, but its dominance is increasingly under threat. Pepe’s recent market movements have brought it within striking distance of overtaking its rival. Market data now highlights how quickly momentum can shift in the volatile meme coin sector. Shiba Inu Faces Pressure from Pepe’s Growth Since the beginning of 2022, Shiba Inu has been the second-largest meme coin. The most recent statistics, however, reveal that it has lost a significant part of its lead over Pepe. Pepetoshi Nakamoto, the proponent of meme coins, has stated, according to the statistics of CompareMarketCap, that Pepe was just 1.69x behind Shiba Inu in the market cap. The figures showed Pepe trading at $0.000010 with a valuation of $4.51 billion, compared to Shiba Inu’s $0.000012 price and $7.62 billion market cap. Based on these numbers, analysts said Pepe needed a 69% surge to overtake Shiba Inu and become the second-biggest meme coin. Such a move would place Pepe’s price around $0.000018, narrowing the gap in ranking further. Source: X The challenge for Shiba Inu has been its persistent decline in value over the year. Reports indicated that SHIB has lost 42.7% since January, with additional drops of 9.13% over the past month and 10.96% in the past week. This sustained downturn has created room for rivals like Pepe to threaten its position. Pepe’s Position Amid Market Volatility Pepe has also faced steep losses in recent months, though its year-long performance tells a different story. Data showed the frog-themed token has declined 51.2% year-to-date, including a 15.7% drop in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the past week. Despite these setbacks, Pepe has managed to post an 18.13%…

Shiba Inu at Risk as Pepe Challenges Meme Coin Ranking

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:02
1
1$0,01633+120,14%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001218+1,07%
Capverse
CAP$0,11656-15,35%
Movement
MOVE$0,1174+1,11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01212+1,16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000579-2,85%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000969+0,93%
Memecoin
MEME$0,00242+5,81%

The rivalry between Shiba Inu and Pepe is intensifying as the battle for the second-biggest meme coin position narrows. Shiba Inu has long held the spot behind Dogecoin, but its dominance is increasingly under threat. Pepe’s recent market movements have brought it within striking distance of overtaking its rival. Market data now highlights how quickly momentum can shift in the volatile meme coin sector.

Shiba Inu Faces Pressure from Pepe’s Growth

Since the beginning of 2022, Shiba Inu has been the second-largest meme coin. The most recent statistics, however, reveal that it has lost a significant part of its lead over Pepe. Pepetoshi Nakamoto, the proponent of meme coins, has stated, according to the statistics of CompareMarketCap, that Pepe was just 1.69x behind Shiba Inu in the market cap.

The figures showed Pepe trading at $0.000010 with a valuation of $4.51 billion, compared to Shiba Inu’s $0.000012 price and $7.62 billion market cap. Based on these numbers, analysts said Pepe needed a 69% surge to overtake Shiba Inu and become the second-biggest meme coin. Such a move would place Pepe’s price around $0.000018, narrowing the gap in ranking further.

Source: X

The challenge for Shiba Inu has been its persistent decline in value over the year. Reports indicated that SHIB has lost 42.7% since January, with additional drops of 9.13% over the past month and 10.96% in the past week. This sustained downturn has created room for rivals like Pepe to threaten its position.

Pepe’s Position Amid Market Volatility

Pepe has also faced steep losses in recent months, though its year-long performance tells a different story. Data showed the frog-themed token has declined 51.2% year-to-date, including a 15.7% drop in the last 30 days and 13.7% in the past week. Despite these setbacks, Pepe has managed to post an 18.13% gain over the past year, contrasting with Shiba Inu’s 17.67% decline in the same timeframe.

This trend shows the changing momentum between the two meme coins. The long-term gains of Pepe in the market were observed by investors following the market development, which has made the company remain competitive even amid contraction in the short run. The two tokens have attracted massive attention in the competition, which has caused they to trade closely.

Recent market data, however, shows that Pepe’s progress has slowed. The latest figures from CompareMarketCap indicated that the gap has widened to 1.74x. With Pepe’s price falling by 0.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000097 at the time of writing. Its market capitalization dropped to $4.09 billion. This means Pepe now requires a 74% rally to surpass Shiba Inu’s valuation.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands at $0.00001224, up 0.81% over the past 24 hours. The token’s market capitalization sits at $7.21 billion.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11217/shiba-inu-risks-losing-meme-coin-ranking-to-pepe

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0,01565+2,28%
RealLink
REAL$0,06041+0,81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014195-4,50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,455-0,43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13556+11,39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,002886-2,69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!