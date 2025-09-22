Shiba Inu Bulls Dream of $0.01, but Early SHIB Holders Are Eyeing Layer Brett as the Next 100x Crypto

While some believe this is possible during a future supercycle, many early SHIB holders are already turning their attention to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project that analysts say has 100x potential thanks to its combination of meme power and real blockchain utility.

Shiba Inu coin: Can $0.01 really happen?

SHIB has been consolidating in recent weeks, holding above key support levels and building a base of new buyers. Long-term holders argue that token burns, growing ecosystem development and potential new exchange listings could support higher prices over time. Over 410 trillion SHIB tokens have been burned since launch, and burn campaigns remain a core part of the community’s strategy to gradually reduce supply.

However, to hit $0.01, SHIB would need unprecedented levels of capital inflow — something that even the most optimistic traders admit would take years of growth and adoption. Some analysts believe SHIB could still deliver 2x–5x gains during the next bull run, but whales looking for the next 100x opportunity are now rotating into other tokens.

Layer Brett: The New Meme Coin Power Play

Layer Brett is being positioned as the “next SHIB moment,” but with the added advantage of running on Ethereum Layer 2. Transactions are lightning-fast, fees are near zero, and security is backed by Ethereum — making it attractive to both meme coin fans and serious DeFi users. Social media mentions for $LBRETT are up over 200% month-over-month, showing that retail excitement is building.

Key reasons SHIB whales are buying into $LBRETT:

Ethereum Layer 2 scalability – cheap, fast, and secure transactions

660% staking APY – huge passive rewards for early adopters

$1M community giveaway – building viral momentum

Explosive social growth – thousands of new holders joining weekly

Presale price – just $0.0058 before the next price hike

Analyst projections – tipped for 50x–100x gains by 2026

Strong narrative – combining meme culture with real utility

Why early SHIB holders are moving now

Veteran SHIB investors understand the power of being early. In 2021, small bets on SHIB turned into life-changing gains as the token went viral. Now, many of these same traders are buying $LBRETT to capture a repeat of that early-stage growth. Analysts say that $LBRETT’s mix of capped supply, staking rewards, and Ethereum Layer 2 performance gives it staying power beyond a single hype cycle.

Influencers and analysts on X are beginning to discuss $LBRETT as one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, comparing it to SHIB’s early days but with stronger fundamentals.

Final Shot: The Next 100x Could Already be There

Shiba Inu coin remains a community favorite, but its path to $0.01 will likely take years. For traders seeking faster returns, Layer Brett offers a rare chance to enter before the big wave of buyers arrives. Analysts warn that by the time $LBRETT lists on major exchanges, the presale multiples will be gone.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

