Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 200,000%, But Meme Traders Track A Token With 5% Auto Bonus Rewards

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/29 01:00
Shiba Inu’s Burn Rate Skyrockets

The Shiba Inu community is celebrating a massive spike in burn activity. Reports show the SHIB burn rate surged over 200,000% in just 24 hours. Millions of tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, sparking optimism about long-term price appreciation.

Burning reduces supply, and in theory, increases scarcity. For a token like SHIB, which has a huge circulating supply, such events often excite traders looking for the next meme-fueled rally.

Source: Cryptoquant

Why the Impact Feels Limited

Despite the jaw-dropping 200,000% surge, SHIB’s price movement has been modest. The token still trades in the micro-cent range, and its enormous supply makes meaningful price jumps difficult.

This highlights the challenge for meme coins with bloated tokenomics. Even massive burns can feel like a drop in the ocean when trillions of tokens remain in circulation.

For many retail investors, SHIB’s latest burn is a reminder: community power is strong, but exponential growth is harder to achieve once a coin is past its prime.

Traders Shift to Tokens With Built-In Rewards

This is why traders are paying attention to newer projects that combine meme culture with smarter incentives. Instead of relying on unpredictable burns, these tokens offer automatic rewards to holders.

One such project gaining momentum is MAGAX, currently in Stage 2 presale. Unlike SHIB, which depends on external burn activity, MAGAX bakes value directly into its system. Investors receive a 5% auto bonus reward when joining with the code MAGAXLIVE — something older meme coins never offered during their early growth phases.

MAGAX Changes the Meme Game

MAGAX isn’t just about memes. Its Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI, rewards users for creating viral content. This gives the token dual momentum: cultural hype and real engagement utility.

Stage 2 presale pricing makes MAGAX accessible to everyday investors at a fraction of a cent. Analysts highlight how early buyers could see returns far beyond traditional meme coins. Some even project 9,000% gains if growth mirrors early-stage Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

Burn vs. Bonus: A Clear Contrast Between 2

  • Shiba Inu: Burn rate surges 200,000%, but price impact is minimal.
    MAGAX: Offers 5% auto bonus rewards for presale buyers, plus ongoing utility-driven growth.

The contrast is clear. SHIB is trying to reduce supply to create value. MAGAX is actively adding incentives that make participation profitable from the start.

The Takeaway for Retail Investors

Shiba Inu’s burn spike proves the community is alive and active. But it also shows how hard it is for older meme tokens to recreate their explosive early growth.

MAGAX, on the other hand, gives retail traders what they crave most: low entry, built-in rewards, and long-term upside potential. With Stage 2 presale moving fast, the token positions itself as one of the most compelling meme plays in 2025.

