Shiba Inu Coin Holders Bet Big On Trending Remittix After 30x Gains Expected

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 19:30
Market setting is showing an exit from the Shiba Inu coin lately as the price heads downward. However, the wallet tracking shows that these investors are betting big on the Remittix token, as many eyes are on this new coin’s explosive growth following its listing this year. But with the year entering its last four months, the sentiment is favoring a breakout soon for the Remittix token.

Here is a breakdown of how the Shiba Inu coin is expected to perform during this period and why it is becoming increasingly essential to join investors who are exiting now.

Shiba Inu Coin Losses Momentum As It Fails To Break Resistance

The Shiba Inu coin sentiment has changed almost completely lately as it fails to break the $0.000014 resistance for the seventh month. This weak momentum is creating an outlook that suggests it could fall even lower by the end of September. The earlier rally in July saw the coin make a false breakout but quickly reverse, ending the coin below the 30-day EMA. However, the coin has continued to trade below this zone, with the RSI indicating weak momentum. 

The price outlook of the Shiba Inu coin has also changed dramatically lately, showing the price tumbling with the new week. Whereas, while the new week shows a positive growth since last week, the price momentum remains weak. This is with coins recording shorter candles across timeframes while also remaining below the $0.000014 resistance.

Price Analysis For Shiba Inu Coin For the Last Quarter

While the Shiba Inu coin has traded mostly bearish in the last 6 months, experts remain hopeful of a potential breakout. This hope comes with an expectation of a significant addition to the Shiba Inu coin’s utility. But with current market sentiment remaining low, analysts predict the Shiba Inu coin could drop lower, potentially reaching $0.00001010.

Also, if the Shiba Inu coin fails to claim a position above $0.00001332 by the end of the week, it could further add to the dip. Analyst projects it could reach $0.00001164 by next week in a price reversal.

Inflow Surge Into Remittix As Shiba Inu Coin Goes Flat

There is a surge in buying of the Remittix token in the last couple of days as the project claims a price milestone of $0.1. However, the latest price outlook now suggests a rise beyond 30x before the end of the year. Also, with the growing talks of an exchange listing sometime this year, the capital inflow has risen to a new high, hitting $25 million in market cap.

The Remittix token launching this year is built on a set of factors ready to see it achieve a 30x surge. This includes:

  • The wallet is ready for launch on September 15 this year
  • API setup to help businesses receive crypto payments in fiat
  • Fast-growing community backing for the project’s utility 

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX's $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX's $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
