Shiba Inu Community Takes Notice as XRP Tundra Platform Enables 30% APY on Idle XRP, Creating New Wave of Crypto Millionaires

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 17:16
XRP holders have often faced a limitation compared to other major cryptocurrencies: their assets sit in wallets without generating income. XRP Tundra addresses this gap by introducing Cryo Vaults, a system designed to unlock yield directly on the XRP Ledger. For a community used to holding through long market cycles, this development changes the outlook from passive ownership to active participation.

Alongside staking, the project has launched a presale priced at $0.30. Each contribution delivers two tokens for the price of one — TUNDRA-S on Solana and TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger. Together, these tokens distribute responsibilities between utility and governance, while anchoring the system to two of the industry’s most established blockchains. This combination of yield potential and dual-chain presence has not gone unnoticed, with Shiba Inu forums and social channels beginning to debate whether XRP Tundra’s model could represent a new kind of wealth-building strategy.

Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys: How Yield Is Generated

The central feature of XRP Tundra is the Cryo Vault, which allows users to commit XRP for fixed durations ranging from one week to three months. Rewards are distributed from an allocated pool, rather than through uncontrolled inflation. The model prioritizes sustainability, with longer commitments offering higher multipliers and annualized yields reaching 30% APY at the top tiers.

To enhance rewards further, participants can use Frost Keys, non-fungible tokens that provide benefits such as increased APY or reduced lock times. These mechanisms are designed to give users flexibility while rewarding those who commit more strongly to the ecosystem. Importantly, while staking functions are not yet live, presale participants are securing their position ahead of the Cryo Vault launch, ensuring they can activate rewards as soon as the system goes online.

Presale at $0.30: Dual Token Model

The presale is structured around a fixed entry point of $0.30 per token. Every purchase of $TUNDRA-S on Solana comes with an equal allocation of $TUNDRA-X on XRPL. This dual-token model is meant to balance performance with governance.

  • TUNDRA-S operates on Solana and underpins the staking economy, benefiting from Solana’s high-speed, low-cost infrastructure.
  • TUNDRA-X resides on XRPL, carrying governance rights, reserve functions, and future integration with the planned GlacierChain Layer-2 network.

Forty percent of both token supplies are allocated to presale buyers, with no hidden venture allocations or opaque team wallets. By spreading value across two chains from day one, the project avoids the concentration risks common in single-token designs.

Why the Shiba Inu Community Is Paying Attention

The Shiba Inu community is known for its strong collective identity and ability to spot opportunities that combine community engagement with practical upside. XRP Tundra’s approach offers a contrast to meme-driven speculation by introducing structured yield and dual-network exposure.

Crypto influencers and market commentators have amplified this distinction. A recent video analysis by Token Empire highlighted how XRP Tundra’s combination of 30% APY and a two-for-one presale is attracting interest beyond the XRP community itself. SHIB investors, accustomed to high-risk growth strategies, are discussing whether a position in XRP Tundra could diversify portfolios with a balance of yield and long-term blockchain exposure.

Transparency Through Independent Audits

Security and trust have been addressed from the outset. A full audit by Cyberscope reviewed the project’s contracts and staking framework, while Solidproof conducted an additional code and vulnerability analysis. A third assessment from Freshcoins provided further verification across contract logic and deployment. To complement these technical checks, the team completed identity verification with Vital Block, adding accountability at the founder level.

For buyers, these steps show that audits and accountability were prioritized before staking is launched. The immediate focus is the presale, where the fixed $0.30 entry provides allocations on both Solana and XRPL. 

With this structure, XRP holders have a way to turn inactive assets into yield once Cryo Vaults open, while presale participants secure a position across two blockchains. Growing discussion in the Shiba Inu community suggests the model is drawing attention beyond XRP holders, as investors compare yield opportunities with more speculative strategies.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra
Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/shiba-inu-community-takes-notice-as-xrp-tundra-platform-enables-30-apy-on-idle-xrp-creating-new-wave-of-crypto-millionaires/

