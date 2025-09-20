TLDR Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users. Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts. Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users. Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data. Shiba Inu community members are being urged to [...] The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users. Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts. Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users. Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data. Shiba Inu community members are being urged to [...] The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.

Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:54
TLDR

  • Scammers are buying Telegram usernames to impersonate trusted figures and scam users.
  • Shiba Inu holders warned about rising fake giveaways and phishing attempts.
  • Fraudsters use “wallet rectification” schemes to steal private keys from users.
  • Experts urge users to verify information and avoid sharing sensitive crypto data.

Shiba Inu community members are being urged to exercise caution after reports of increasing scams targeting users on Telegram. The popular Shiba Inu-focused account, Susbarium, issued an urgent warning about scammers attempting to buy trusted Telegram usernames. These scammers are offering substantial sums of money in exchange for these accounts, but users are being advised that selling their usernames can lead to serious risks.

Scammers Target Trusted Telegram Usernames

According to Susbarium, the trend of buying Telegram usernames has become more prevalent. Scammers are targeting individuals with recognized and respected usernames within the crypto community. Transferring a trusted username can result in impersonation, where malicious actors pose as legitimate figures in the community, spreading misinformation or scamming others. The impersonators often use these accounts to exploit unsuspecting users by sending malicious links or directing them to harmful websites.

In response to this threat, the community has been advised to avoid selling usernames through private messages or off-platform transactions. Even though platforms like Fragment offer legal and secure methods for transferring usernames, users are still urged to be cautious and thoroughly assess the risks before making any transactions.

A Rise in Scams Linked to Shiba Inu Ecosystem

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has seen a surge in various scams in recent weeks. Fake giveaways, fraudulent airdrops, and phishing attempts are just some of the tactics scammers are using to deceive Shiba Inu holders.

For instance, one Telegram group named “K9 Finance DAO News” promised users $2,000 worth of KNINE tokens in exchange for forwarding posts. However, once users connected their crypto wallets, their funds were drained.

Additionally, impersonators have been mimicking official Shiba Inu accounts, particularly the Shibarium platform. These fake accounts are spreading malicious links aimed at stealing private keys or encouraging users to connect their wallets to dangerous sites. As the Shiba Inu community continues to grow, these scams are increasingly targeting more individuals, using the name and reputation of the Shiba Inu project to deceive users.

Warning on Fake “Wallet Rectification” Schemes

Another major concern is the rise of fake “wallet rectification” schemes. Scammers are tricking Shiba Inu users into sharing sensitive information under the guise of resolving technical issues. These fraudulent schemes are designed to bypass security measures and gain unauthorized access to users’ crypto assets.

The Shiba Inu community is strongly advised to be vigilant and avoid sharing their seed phrases, private keys, or connecting to unverified applications or websites.

To help reduce these risks, experts emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of any account, link, or group before engaging with them. Users should only trust official Shiba Inu channels and cross-check information with verified sources. It is also crucial to avoid engaging with any unsolicited messages that ask for private information or encourage users to connect their wallets.

Community Urged to Stay Vigilant

As part of the effort to protect the community, Susbarium, alongside other crypto security experts, has issued warnings urging Shiba Inu holders to avoid risky behavior online. The community has been reminded that scammers often exploit the enthusiasm of Shiba Inu supporters, especially given the increasing popularity of the project. As a result, users must exercise caution to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Experts have documented over a dozen active scams targeting Shiba Inu holders, including fake partnerships and impersonations of co-founder Shytoshi Kusama. These incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance as the decentralized ecosystem grows and becomes more susceptible to exploitation.

The post Shiba Inu Community Warned About Scams Targeting Telegram Usernames appeared first on CoinCentral.

