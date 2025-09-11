Shiba Inu Developers Clear Final Hurdle for LEASH v2 Migration

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:05
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000013+1.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427+11.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016753+4.61%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000536+2.09%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001058-15.42%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01715-9.68%

Shiba Inu developers said on Tuesday the long-delayed LEASH v2 migration will begin in the coming days after security firm Hexens signed off on the new token and its migration contract.

The approval closes months of uncertainty caused by a hidden flaw in the original LEASH code that undermined its fixed-supply design, as the team had earlier noted.

LEASH was initially marketed as a scarce asset. However, the contract included a rebase mechanism that could alter supply under certain conditions, even after developers claimed the keys were burned.

The contract retained a “hidden-in-plain-sight” control path, with pre-authorized proxies still able to trigger supply changes. The flaw dated back to 2020 and was eventually exploited, eroding confidence in what was supposed to be a hard-capped token – causing a 20% jump in token supply earlier this year.

The new version is intended to close that loophole permanently. Hexens, known for audits of Polygon zkEVM and LayerZero, examined both the LEASH v2 token and its migration system.

Developers said the contract cannot mint new tokens under any circumstances following the new fixes, and that the full supply of v2 has already been minted into a multisignature wallet.

During migration, v1 tokens will be locked or burned while v2 tokens are released from the multisig in proportion to each holder’s entitlement.

The redesign is based on OpenZeppelin ERC-20 libraries to keep the token simple and auditable. Any advanced features, such as privacy layers, would be added later through wrappers rather than changes to the base token.

SHIB prices are down 1% over the past 24 hours, in line with a flat broader crypto market

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/10/shiba-inu-developers-clear-final-hurdle-for-leash-v2-migration

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.00875-2.82%
Solana
SOL$222.95+3.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.796+1.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
Union
U$0.01098+0.18%
TIA
TIA$1.748-2.88%
IO
IO$0.61--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager
Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

CryptoAppsy provides real-time data for thousands of crypto assets on iOS and Android. Users can view live portfolio updates without account creation hassle. Continue Reading:Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights The post Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
RealLink
REAL$0.06255+2.77%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01987-14.01%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 02:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Stay Ahead in Crypto Markets with Real-Time Insights

Proposed Crypto Framework Aims to Close Regulatory Gaps in $4T Market

GameStop verkleint verlies dankzij Bitcoin-voorraad