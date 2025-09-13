Shiba Inu DEX ShibaSwap Releases New Upgrade

The Shiba Inu decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap has also undergone a significant upgrade. It is aimed at enhancing its prominence as a central portal to DeFi. The update reflects a coordinated effort by Shiba Inu ecosystem representatives to expand trading capabilities, streamline liquidity management, and deliver sharper market insights.

The Shiba Inu Ecosystem Evolves as the ShibaSwap Redesign Unifies Multi-Chain Trading

According to Shibizens, a community representative, the redesign focuses on clarity rather than feature overload. At the center of the update is a unified trading module placed directly on the homepage.

In this new interface, same-chain and cross-chain swaps are combined into a single view. Cross-chain trading is already established between Ethereum and Polygon with Shibarium integration still in development. Liquidity management has also been centralized.

A new dashboard, called “Positions,” combines both legacy pools and advanced concentrated liquidity pools into one system. This provides users the ability to accumulate fees without reducing their base capital leaving assets invested and getting the expected returns.

The process of forming new liquidity has been standardized into three steps that provide investors with a similar structure for all types of pools. This aligns with other ecosystem updates, such as the Leash V2 migration, which also focuses on streamlining user participation.

The Explore section is also an interactive analytics centre whereby users are able to filter by network, liquidity depth, or trading volume. These were professionals-only features. But they are now extensively integrated into the platform.

Shibaswap Upgrade Marks A Breakthrough In The Shiba Inu Ecosystem

Lucie, another community representative, said the new ShibaSwap release makes the platform a true multi-chain venue. Traders are now able to trade directly from Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base and other big networks. The routing system gives choices to end-users to either minimize costs or perform settlements quicker.

Opinions on liquidity management simplicity have also been simplified where all the pool positions whether in simple V1 or sophisticated V2 types will be in a central command center. Investors are able to increase, diversify or lower their exposure and receive accumulated fees without interfering with the holdings.

The interface has been changed for modern use with cleaner navigation and smoother performance on mobile devices. This broader accessibility reflects Shiba Inu’s commitment to decentralization, reinforced by recent community elections to usher in a Shib state.

At a broader level, the upgrade positions ShibaSwap to attract liquidity from multiple blockchains while paving the way for Shibarium integration. This makes the SHIB ecosystem a network that combines community culture with financial infrastructure.

Paul Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.

He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.

He can be reached via [email protected]