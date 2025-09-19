The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by… The post Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames. More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis.  At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled. Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak.  Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data.  Is there still hope for bulls? Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances. In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December.  The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge.  A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.  So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by…

Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:02
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009944-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08637-1.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017755-4.37%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000614--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.38%
BULLS
BULLS$751.73-11.59%

According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames.

More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis. 

At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled.

Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak. 

Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data. 

Is there still hope for bulls?

Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances.

In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. 

The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge. 

A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses. 

So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by macro triggers, including a Fed rate cut.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001343.

Source: https://u.today/shiba-inu-down-37-ytd-is-there-hope-for-bulls

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?