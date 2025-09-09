Shiba Inu Holders Looking For 100x Gains Turn To This Viral Altcoin In September

Crypto News

As September unfolds, Shiba Inu is stuck in a rut, showing little momentum and relying on stale marketing gimmicks to stay relevant.

Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) has become the viral breakout story, with its presale already smashing past $3 million at a bargain entry price of just $0.0055. With early stakers locking in yields near 800% APY, traders searching for 100x upside are turning away from tired projects like SHIB and piling into Layer Brett.

Shiba Inu analysis: Weak demand, even weaker marketing

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at about $0.00001255, with activity flatlined in September. Trading volumes are thinning out, and the price action has been stuck in consolidation with little signs of an upward push. While some shorter-term charts are flashing a golden cross hinting at potential upside, bigger indicators paint a different picture: declining demand and minimal inflow of liquidity.

That weakness has forced the team behind SHIB to lean on increasingly desperate tactics. In a bizarre move, the official Shibarium account on X urged its followers to spam comment sections across crypto social media with Shiba Inu mentions. Even more shocking, they encouraged the use of AI tools to generate automated spam posts.

This gimmick-driven marketing strategy highlights the real problem: SHIB no longer attracts organic interest. Instead of innovation or new utility, the project is banking on noise. For a meme coin that once thrived on viral energy, this is a worrying sign of decline.

Layer Brett: Viral presale breaks past $3 million in funding

While Shiba Inu struggles to spark genuine excitement, Layer Brett is catching fire with both meme fans and serious traders. Built as a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, Layer Brett fuses the cultural momentum of a meme coin with real utility: lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking mechanics that reward early adopters like never before.

The presale has already surged past $3 million, showing huge traction before the token even hits exchanges. At just $0.0055, the entry price gives retail buyers a shot at outsized gains, while institutions have yet to price it in. Unlike SHIB’s stagnation, Layer Brett is building momentum from the ground up, fueled by its community and actual blockchain performance.

Then there’s staking. Rewards remain near a jaw-dropping 800% APY, offering early holders a way to multiply their positions at a pace that older projects simply can’t match. That combination of meme culture and tangible rewards is why more and more SHIB holders are shifting their focus to Layer Brett.

The final word: Layer Brett ready to outrun Shiba Inu in 2025 and beyond

The writing is on the wall: Shiba Inu is fading. Weak liquidity, spam-driven marketing, and declining organic demand make it a poor candidate for explosive upside. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is early, cheap, and rewarding in ways SHIB can’t compete with.

With $3M raised, staking yields near 800%, and tokens still priced at $0.0055, Layer Brett is quickly emerging as the next 100x meme coin. For SHIB holders who are tired of waiting for a miracle, the opportunity to move into Layer Brettt’s viral presale is here and now.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0055. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

